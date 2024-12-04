American Coastal Insurance Corporation Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.50 Per Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”, “American Coastal” or “ACIC”), the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock outstanding, payable on January 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 2, 2025.

About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional from Demotech and maintains an A- insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a “BB+” issuer rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:

Alexander Baty

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation

investorrelations@amcoastal.com

(727) 425-8076

Karin Daly

Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group

kdaly@equityny.com

(212) 836-9623

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.