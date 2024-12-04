Generic Pharmaceuticals Market to Hit $947.67 Bn by 2034, says Healthcare Expert

The global generic pharmaceuticals market size is calculated at USD 460.46 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 947.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global generic pharmaceuticals market size was valued at USD 424.98 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 874.63 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview

The generic pharmaceuticals market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cost-effective medications and innovations in drug manufacturing. Prescription drugs include most generic drugs. As per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), generic drugs make up a significant portion of prescriptions in the U.S. In 2022, approximately 91% of prescriptions were filled with generic medications. This represents a notable increase from 2010 when generic drugs accounted for 78% of all prescriptions. According to the IQVIA, the demand for generic medicines is rising due to their affordability and accessibility. They improve overall health outcomes and are safe. They play an important role in expanding treatment access in underserved areas. The rising approval of generic medicines and rising focus on drug discovery are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing production of generic medicines to address health concerns while aiming at developing cost-effective therapeutic approaches propel the market.

Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Trends

Low Cost of Generic Medicines: The use of generic pharmaceuticals has an apparent financial advantage. As per the Food and Drug Administration, generic drugs are usually sold at significant discounts, estimated to be 80 to 85% less than the price of branded medications. According to the IMS Health Institute, generics saved the U.S. healthcare system nearly USD 2.2 trillion from 2009 to 2019. This has been particularly important for increasing the availability of essential medicines, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where out-of-pocket costs for healthcare remain high. Furthermore, generic medication reduces healthcare costs to a certain limit.

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the generic pharmaceuticals market with the largest share. This is mainly due to favorable government policies to support the production of cost-effective pharmaceuticals. Moreover, rising approvals for generic medicines by regulatory bodies contributed to the region’s dominance. For instance, in the U.S., more than 32,000 generic drugs approved by the FDA to date.

Demand for Cost-efficient Medicines to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in the generic pharmaceuticals market in the coming years. Improved healthcare access and the rise in demand for cost-efficient medicines led to the development of generic drugs, contributing to the regional market growth. The rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry further boosts the market in the region. According to Invest India, India’s pharmaceutical industry reached INR 4,17,345 Cr in 2023-24, registering a growth of 10% over 2022-23, and the country is poised to remain a key supplier of generic drugs around the world. Moreover, government programs such as the “Pharmaceuticals Mission” in India focus on increasing the production of generics.

Market Segmentation

By type, the simple generics segment dominated the market in 2023. This is mainly due to their extensive applications and easy manufacturing processes. Moreover, this type of generic is more cost-effective than others. On the other hand, the biosimilars segment is the fastest-growing segment, owing to their high efficacy.

Competitive Landscape

Key players competing in the generic pharmaceuticals market include Aspen Pharmacare, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hikma, Lupin, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Viatris, and Zydus Lifesciences. These companies are investing in R&D and focusing on strategic partnerships to expand their business worldwide.

Cipla continues to expand its generic medicines business. Its wholly owned subsidiary Cipla USA Inc. received the final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lanreotide Injection 120 mg/0.5 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, 60 mg/0.2 mL in May 2024 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Recent Developments

In November 2024 , Sunshine Biopharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and researching life-saving medicines across various therapeutic areas, revealed that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc., has introduced two new generic prescription medications.

, Sunshine Biopharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and researching life-saving medicines across various therapeutic areas, revealed that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc., has introduced two new generic prescription medications. In June 2024, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., announced the launch of generic version of Victoza (liraglutide injection 1.8mg) in the U.S.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Simple Generics

Biosimilars

Specialty Generics



By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Central Nervous System Disorders

Respiratory Diseases

Hormones & Related Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Others



By Product

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Inhalable

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



