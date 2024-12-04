Sage and Village Capital Partner to Empower 165 Purpose-Driven Startups via 3-year Program

Two Atlanta-based organizations launch initiative equipping entrepreneurs with mentorship, funding, and specialized training for sustainable growth

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage Foundation, the social impact arm of Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), has launched a new, three-year partnership with Atlanta-based Village Capital to support 165 impact-creating startups across Europe, UK, and the U.S.

Atlanta’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem provides the perfect opportunity for this transformative initiative, highlighting Sage’s commitment to investing in the city and amplifying the voices of its dynamic business community. Sage’s North American headquarters in Atlanta plays a key role in the program’s mission to empower underrepresented business leaders, particularly those outside traditional tech hubs, by providing them with the mentorship, funding, and tools they need to succeed.

The Sage Impact Entrepreneurship Program aims to empower 55 under-represented business leaders globally, supporting approximately 25 US businesses, each year through tailored mentoring, product support, grants, and strategic training. Together, Sage Foundation and Village Capital will champion purpose-driven startups, fostering growth for under-represented founders who are committed to making positive social, economic, and environmental impact in their communities.

Village Capital’s mission aligns seamlessly with Sage Foundation’s commitment to equip small and mid-sized businesses with the skills, technology, and capital needed to thrive in order to create a more inclusive and sustainable economy. The non-profit is on a mission to unlock social and financial capital for impact-creating entrepreneurs located outside traditional tech hubs, and without access to established power and financial networks. To date, Village Capital has supported close to 1,800 startups from over 70 countries and has made more than 150 investments through its various affiliated funds.

“Sage has deep roots in Atlanta, and this partnership represents a significant next step in Sage Foundation’s journey,” said Cadence Willis, VP of Sage Foundation. “Since 2015, we’ve been committed to creating equal access to skills, growth and entrepreneurship, and now, we are excited to be scaling our activity in partnership with Village Capital – a pioneer based in Atlanta - their expertise makes them the ideal partner for us to build a truly equitable entrepreneurial landscape.”

Allie Burns, CEO of Village Capital, said: “We’ve seen how critical tech can be to drive growth for small businesses -- that’s why our partnership with Sage, a tech leader used by millions of businesses across the world, is key to providing much-needed support to underserved entrepreneurs. Our work will help ensure that all entrepreneurs get the support they deserve – not just those that belong to certain communities or that are based in major business and tech centres.”

Entrepreneurs interested in applying for the Sage Impact Entrepreneurship Program can visit here. Applications are open till January 10, 2025.

For more information on Sage Foundation and its impact, please visit: Sage Foundation - Charity Support | Sage US

About Sage Foundation

Sage Foundation has been knocking down barriers in our communities since 2015. By mobilising our colleagues, partners, and customers through impactful programmes, Sage Foundation is helping underrepresented entrepreneurs to grow their businesses while equipping the entrepreneurs of tomorrow with the skills they need to succeed.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis.

About Village Capital

Village Capital is reinventing the system to back the entrepreneurs of the future. Known for its groundbreaking approaches to supporting founders who are building solutions to emergent social, economic, and environmental challenges, VilCap unlocks critical social and financial capital for early-stage startups to maximize business and impact growth.

Since 2009, Village Capital has supported close to 1,800 startups that have raised over USD 5 billion in investment capital. It has made more than 150 investments through its various affiliated funds, including Vilcap Investments, which has invested in 110 peer-selected companies. Additionally, more than 36,000 users actively engage on Abaca, their web app that equips entrepreneurs, ESOs, and capital providers with tools for learning about, assessing suitability and expanding access to financial capital. Its latest feature, Capital Explorer, helps founders identify the most appropriate funding options for their businesses. Learn more at www.vilcap.com and follow @villagecapital.

