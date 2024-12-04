Live Oak Ventures Participates in Financing of Sunbound, Inc.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Ventures, the investment arm of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc., has announced an investment in Sunbound Inc., a provider of automated financial operations solutions for the senior housing industry.

Sunbound leverages best in class technology to optimize financial operations, so senior housing communities can concentrate on delivering exceptional residential care while improving their financial profile and operational efficiency.

“Our team understands the challenges of operating in the senior housing market. Sunbound is offering an important, next-generation financial operating system that helps businesses navigate those challenges,” said Stephanie Mann, Live Oak Bank Chief Strategy Officer. “We are excited to invest in a company that is helping to advance and simplify revenue generation for a vertical we have been serving for many years.”

The Sunbound platform is a comprehensive revenue solution that helps optimize insurance claims and private pay solutions. The platform allows for online digital payments, claims management, data insights and improved cash flow.

“The Live Oak team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, both in financial technology and the senior living industry,” said Manny Cominsky, CEO of Sunbound. “We look forward to collaborating with their team to achieve our shared vision of solving operators’ most pressing challenges, improving their financial performance and meeting the evolving needs of their residents.”

About Live Oak Ventures

Live Oak Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB), is a fintech-focused investor that aims to bring innovation and performance excellence to the forefront of the banking industry. By investing in companies that accelerate the delivery of open digital solutions to the market, Live Oak Ventures intends to change the landscape of financial services and small business banking.

About Sunbound

Sunbound is on a mission to enhance, streamline and ultimately transform the financial processes for both senior living operators and their families. Today, senior living operators receive over 50% of payments by check and manage their financial processes through a range of siloed financial, billing and clinical systems. The lack of consistency leads to operational inefficiencies, financial underperformance and cash flow issues. At the same time, families find the current payments experience confusing, cumbersome and stressful. Sunbound was created to solve this problem by building the first modern, user-friendly, end-to-end platform that saves operators and families time, money and effort.

Contact:

Claire Parker

Live Oak Bank, Corporate Communications

910.597.1592

claire.parker@liveoak.bank

