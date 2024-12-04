Mailer Packaging Market Size to Surpass USD 106.75 Billion by 2033

The global mailer packaging market size is determined at USD 35.04 billion in 2025 and is foreseen to be amount at USD 106.75 billion by 2033, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 14.81% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mailer packaging market size was projected at USD 30.80 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise above USD 92.14 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Overview of the Market

Mailer packaging, also called shipping envelopes or poly mailers, is used to transport goods through the mail or other courier services. This type of packaging refers to small or pocket-sized packages that come in the form of envelopes or boxes to protect the enclosed goods. Mailer packaging is used in various industries, such as e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, and warehousing. This packaging safeguards products from damage during shipping.

Mailers come in two types: Cushioned and Non-cushioned. Cushioned mailers contain protective padding, usually made of thick paper, bubble wrap, or foam, making them suitable for the shipment of delicate and lightweight products such as documents, pictures, accessories, jewelry, and cosmetics. Moreover, non-cushioned mailers are used to ship products that do not require padding. The low cost of mailers further reduces shipping costs. The rising demand for lightweight and cost-effective packaging is expected to drive market growth.

Mailer Packaging Market Trends:

E-commerce Growth: With the rising e-commerce businesses, the demand for mailer packaging is increasing worldwide. The versatility of mailer packaging accommodates a variety of products, ranging from clothing to accessories, making it ideal for shipping activities.

Rising Customization: Personalized and customized packaging solutions are gaining traction among various businesses. Customized packaging allows businesses to enhance their brand identity.

Technological Advancements: Advances in packaging manufacturing procedures have a significant impact on the market. Technologies like AI and ML detect flaws in packaging materials, reducing material waste and eliminating errors. Moreover, AI can enhance the efficiency of inspection processes in the packaging industry, ensuring only high-quality products reach the market.

Emergence of Smart Packaging: Smart packaging is gaining immense popularity in e-commerce. Technologies like QR codes and RFID tags are becoming popular for tracking product locations, further optimizing the supply chain.

Regional Insights

Rise in E-commerce Activities in Asia Pacific is Responsible for its Dominance

Asia Pacific dominated the market for mailer packaging in 2023 and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the near future. This is due to the increase in e-commerce activities in the region. Emerging countries like India, China, and South Korea are manufacturing hubs, boosting the demand for flexible packaging solutions. Mailer packaging like envelopes, pouches, and custom forms are gaining traction due to their versatility. India and China are major contributors to market expansion. India is the third-largest online shopper base due to its large population, followed by China. In addition, the expansion of e-commerce and courier services, rapid urbanization, and industrialization contribute to regional market growth.

Higher Demand for Sustainable Packaging in North America

North America held a considerable share of the mailer packaging market in 2023. This is mainly due to the boom in e-commerce businesses, the high preference for online shopping, and the availability of a large number of online delivery services. There is a high demand for sustainable packaging, which may boost the adoption of paper mailers. The region also boasts many packaging manufacturers. Moreover, government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste, a strong emphasis on sustainability, and a ban on single-use plastic use in packaging contribute to market expansion in North America.

Mailer Packaging Market Opportunity

Rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions creates immense opportunities in the market. The increasing consumer preference for online shopping has increased the demand for mailer packaging. Packaging made of bio-degradable materials and paper is in high demand due to the rising awareness about the environmental impact of plastic packaging waste. Decreasing the use of plastic packaging and the ban on single-use plastic encourage manufacturers to develop packaging solutions using recycled materials. Moreover, several countries are focusing on reducing carbon emissions and plastic waste. High demand for tamper-evident and child-resistant features further fuels the growth of the market.

In October 2024, PAC Worldwide Corporation introduced a new line of flat poly mailers made from recycled materials, including options featuring 100% post-consumer resin (PCR) and 100% post-industrial recycled (PIR) content.



Mailer Packaging Market Segment

By material type, the paper segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. This is mainly due to its properties like convenience and flexibility. Paper can be easily recycled or bio-degraded, making it suitable for sustainable packaging solutions. Apart from this, paper can be customized according to the consumer preferences. On the other hand, the plastic segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the coming years due to its excellent durability and robustness, enhanced protection, and flexibility. Materials like HDPE can reduce packaging waste due to their reusable features.

On the basis of product, the non-cushioned mailers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 due to their robustness and excellent durability. Non-cushioned mailers are made of rigid packaging materials, making them suitable for shipping products such as toys, clothes, and home goods.

Based on end-use, the e-commerce segment led the market in 2023 due to the expansion of e-commerce businesses worldwide. The increased trend of online shopping further contributed to segmental dominance.



Competitive Landscape

The market is evolving rapidly as a large number of players strive to capture a large share of the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the mailer packaging market include Mondi Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., 3M Company, Pregis Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, ProAmpac LLC, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Crown Packaging Corp., PAC Worldwide Corporation, Ulin Inc., and Sealed Air Corporation.

PAC Worldwide Corporation continues to focus on its sustainability mission with its Ecojacket Flex. With its unique flexible padded design, the Ecojacket Flex has helped global eCommerce companies and couriers meet their customers’ demands for more sustainable packaging.

Recent Developments in the Market

In November 2024, Georgia-Pacific, LLC expanded its EarthKraft line of curbside recyclable mailers, introducing larger sizes and gusseted versions of its unpadded mailer. The recyclable unpadded mailer, introduced in late 2023, is now available in four standard sizes and also customizable to customers’ needs for shipping a wide range of items.

In September 2024, Mondi released its new recyclable Protective Mailers made entirely of paper. The innovative mailers, developed in collaboration with Amazon, enable eCommerce companies to securely ship goods without the need for plastic bubble wrap.

In March 2024, 3M unveiled the first known padded, paper-based curbside recyclable mailer material that businesses can also use to automate their packaging process. This new material called 3M Padded Automatable Curbside Recyclable (PACR) Mailer Material is capable of producing packages up to three times faster than manual packing when paired with qualified automated packaging machines.

In March 2024, Boxery unveiled new bubble mailers to improve product protection while simultaneously lower costs for businesses and promote sustainable packaging solutions.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Plastic

Paper

By Product

Cushioned Mailers

Non-cushioned Mailers

By Insulation

Insulated

Non-Insulated

By End-Use

E-commerce

Shipping & Logistics

Manufacturing & Warehousing



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



