Adstra Hires Suzanne Forman as new Performance Marketing Portfolio Strategist

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra, the leading market innovator in new donor and customer acquisition, data orchestration, identity resolution, and performance marketing, today announced the hiring of Suzanne Forman as its new Performance Marketing Portfolio Strategist across our nonprofit brands, effective December 16, 2024.

Forman, an industry leading expert in results driven marketing across the various nonprofit sectors, will be rejoining Adstra after years working across the industry, to provide strategic support across its broad and growing portfolio of clients as the business continues to find new and innovative approaches to deliver high performing marketing campaigns.

“As organizations continue to look to drive true performance based campaigns, it is important that we continue to invest in bringing on strategic and innovative leaders to help our portfolio of clients succeed in this ever changing industry,” said Britt Vatne, President, Account Management, at Adstra. “Suzanne brings two decades of proven success as a strategic performance driven marketer, so we’re thrilled to add her to our team as we guide our nonprofit clients into the future in new donor acquisition.”

Forman arrives at Adstra from KAP, where she most recently held the position of Vice President. In this role, Forman lead teams supporting both KAP’s list management and Data Acquisition efforts, focused on nonprofit clients. This included driving incremental client revenue, acquisition strategy development, campaign execution oversight, and campaign analysis.

“What Adstra has built is incredibly exciting in the world of performance marketing and list management,” said Forman. “The direct marketing world is entering a new stage when it comes to how data is analyzed and activated across media, and I’m eager to work with Adstra as the company continues to grow its capabilities and guide marketers into the future.”

Suzanne can be reached at Suzanne.Forman@adstradata.com starting December 16th.

