Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

4 December 2024 at 16:00 EET

Nokia cancels repurchased shares

Nokia Corporation has today cancelled 157 646 220 Nokia shares held by the company in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were repurchased during the period between 20 March 2024 and 21 November 2024 under the share buyback program announced in March 2024.

The cancellation of the treasury shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 4 December 2024.

The cancellation of the shares does not affect the company’s share capital nor total equity.

After the cancellation, the total number of shares and votes in Nokia Corporation is 5 605 850 345. After the cancellation, Nokia Corporation holds 208 160 941 treasury shares.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations

Phone: +358 40 803 4080

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.