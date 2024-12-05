Spiro Highlights Commitment to Sustainable Development Goals at COP Event in Baku

By integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations, we are not only reducing emissions but also contributing to broader economic development. Our work aligns directly with the UN SDGs” — Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro

NAIROBI, KENYA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiro , Africa's largest electric vehicle (EV) company, is proud to announce its participation in the COP 29 event in Baku, where showcased its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).Spiro, named in the TIME 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024, and winner of the Financial Times Africa Sustainable Futures Award for Resiliant Infrastructure 2024 has been at the forefront of Africa's clean energy revolution, with more than 22000 electric motorbikes deployed across eight countries.At COP Baku, Spiro focussed on its contributions to specific UN SDGs, including Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Goal 13: Climate Action. As a pioneer in the African electric mobility sector, Spiro's innovative battery swapping, home charging, and fast-charging solutions are transforming urban transportation while promoting environmental sustainability across the continent.Spiro CEO Kaushik Burman discussed Spiro’s higher purpose – empowering communities through a commitment to upskilling local people, including women and younger people, as well as recucing countries reliance on fuel imports and fostering greater emphasis on local value chains.Commitment to UN SDG 7: Affordable and Clean EnergySpiro’s energy-efficient electric motorbikes and extensive charging network are driving the transition to clean energy across Africa.By reducing reliance on fossil fuels, Spiro is making affordable, zero-emission transportation available to riders in key markets such as Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Benin, Togo, Tanzania and Ghana. Its unique charging ecosystem, including home charging units and fast chargers, ensures that clean energy is accessible to all, regardless of location.Supporting UN SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and CommunitiesAs African cities face increasing challenges from congestion and pollution, Spiro’s electric motorbikes offer a solution that reduces urban emissions and improves air quality. With its fleet of nearly 20,000 bikes, Spiro has helped riders travel over three hundred million kilometres without emitting harmful pollutants.This effort is enhancing urban sustainability while improving the health and quality of life for millions of Africans.Advancing UN SDG 13: Climate ActionSpiro’s mission to electrify Africa’s transportation sector is closely aligned with the global fight against climate change. By offering electric mobility solutions that drastically reduce carbon emissions, Spiro is playing a key role in Africa's response to the growing climate crisis. Through its partnerships with local governments and private sector stakeholders, Spiro is helping to develop a Pan-African smart energy ecosystem that supports sustainable development and climate resilience.Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro, commented: “Attending COP in Baku allowed Spiro to reinforce our dedication to driving meaningful change in Africa’s urban mobility landscape. By integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations, we are not only reducing emissions but also contributing to broader economic development. Our work aligns directly with the UN SDGs, and we are honoured to showcase these contributions on the global stage.”Anish Jain, Group CEO of Equitane, Spiro's parent company, added: “Our inclusion in TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024 is a testament to the impact Spiro is having across Africa. Our work at COP further highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation in achieving sustainable development.”

