Major Job Growth in Clean Energy Jobs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced record high clean energy job growth in New York State with 178,000 workers employed at the end of 2023—an increase of 7,700 jobs—per the findings from the 2024 New York Clean Energy Industry Report. Growth in clean energy sector jobs more than doubled that of overall job growth statewide. Today's announcement reflects New York’s continued commitment to expanding the clean energy workforce and ensuring all sectors of the economy develop a diverse, highly trained, and knowledgeable pool of workers to support the State’s ongoing transition into a clean energy economy.

“This report showcases the value of the clean energy transition and the tangible impact a thriving clean energy economy has on people’s livelihoods,” Governor Hochul said. “Through a combination of comprehensive workforce development initiatives and programs that are increasing clean energy deployment and reducing emissions from buildings, transportation, and the electric grid, we are fostering more prosperous communities with access to good-paying jobs statewide.”

The 2024 New York Clean Energy Industry Report, released today by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), provides data on the State's clean energy industry through the end of 2023. The report shows New York’s clean energy economy grew 5 percent from 2022 to 2023, which is more than double the statewide economic growth rate, and added more than 32,000 jobs since 2016, when NYSERDA first began tracking clean energy jobs.

Additional findings from this year's report include:

Clean and alternative transportation jobs grew the fastest at 16 percent, expanding by 2,100 jobs in just 12 months.

Electric vehicle charging jobs surged by 27 percent over the last year, representing one of the fastest growing segments in clean energy.

The building decarbonization and energy efficiency sector rose by 3 percent, exceeding its pre-pandemic high, adding nearly 4,000 jobs. It remains the largest source of clean energy jobs, employing more than half of all clean energy workers.

Grid modernization and energy storage jobs increased by 7 percent.

Renewable electric power generation jobs grew by 6 percent, with more than 1,400 new jobs.

Roughly one-third of clean energy jobs were in disadvantaged communities, including 2,200 jobs added in 2023.

Clean energy workers expressed higher job satisfaction than other New York energy workers, with 65 percent of clean energy workers reporting being “very satisfied” with their career. 93 percent of clean energy workers anticipated career advancement in the next 12 months. Entry-level clean energy jobs on average paid 12 percent more; and mid-level clean energy jobs paid 7 percent higher, compared to that same job outside the clean energy industry. Nine in 10 clean energy employers offer healthcare benefits.

than other New York energy workers, with 65 percent of clean energy workers reporting being “very satisfied” with their career.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The growth we are seeing in New York’s clean energy job market is reflective of our momentum and unwavering commitment to reducing emissions and protecting the environment in New York State. As the Clean Energy Industry Report details, buildings and transportation added the most jobs last year, furthering the impact of our keen focus on addressing these two sectors that contribute the most to poor air quality statewide.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Training a clean energy workforce is a priority for New York State and the pipeline of skilled talent is a major draw for companies that are choosing to grow their operations. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, our continued investments in clean energy industries, infrastructure and innovation are building the state’s green economy now and into the future.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Clean energy jobs offer good pay and benefits, high job satisfaction and opportunities to grow. These new green jobs are strengthening local economies right here in New York. From workforce recruitment to specialized training for workers transitioning into green jobs, the Department of Labor offers a wealth of resources to help power the state’s clean energy economy into the future.”

New York State Public Service Commission Chair Rory Christian said, “One of the most important components of the nation-leading clean energy marketplace we are creating are the good-paying jobs that will be needed to build the clean energy system. Governor Hochul exemplifies what it means to be a leader to help create these amazing job opportunities.”

Senator Kevin Parker, Energy Chair, said, “The report released today clearly describes how supporting New York State’s green economy creates jobs and opportunities all across this State. By training our workforce and investing in industries and companies that are focused on clean energy technologies and solutions, we are benefiting the environment and providing a more sustainable future for us all.”

New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) President Benjamin Boykin II said, “The report released today confirms what counties have been seeing on the ground in our communities: that by working collaboratively with Governor Hochul and our state partners to invest in renewable energy, we can move toward clean energy independence and do our part it in the fight against climate change while creating jobs and strengthening local economies. Counties are proud to be on the leading edge of the transition to clean energy, building solar arrays on county land, electrifying vehicle fleets, and improving the energy efficiency of public buildings. As NYSAC stands on the eve of its 100th anniversary as an association, we’re confident that by working together with its counties, our great state can continue to lead the way in meeting the preeminent energy challenges that we must face together.”

Workforce Development Institute (WDI) Executive Director Amy Desjardins said, “WDI commends NYSERDA on the release of this year's Clean Energy Industry Report. Our Energy and Climate work is built on partnerships with labor unions in the public and private sectors, manufacturing, and the building and construction trades, along with innovative manufacturers and mission-driven community organizations. Our partnership with NYSERDA helps us to understand emerging trends in the many facets of energy workforce development. Equipped with this statewide information, we can better work with our partner network to prepare New York’s workforce for high-road career opportunities in the energy sector.”

Social Enterprise and Training Center (SEAT) Executive Director Jennifer Lawrence said, “Young adults come to SEAT Center looking to gain marketable skills and find work. Every day, SEAT Center meets young people who want to work and contribute to New York’s energy transition. NYSERDA is a critical partner in helping untapped populations find a path to a meaningful career and real opportunity.”

To bolster New York’s pipeline for skilled workers and ensure a just and equitable transition to a zero-emissions grid, NYSERDA has committed more than $180 million toward workforce development and training initiatives. NYSERDA will also receive $1.5 million for training initiatives as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which will support training New Yorkers to install and maintain charging stations.

Importantly, NYSERDA prioritizes training programs for the state’s most underserved populations, with approximately 40% of funding going toward initiatives that serve low-income individuals, veterans, individuals with disabilities, single parents, the formerly incarcerated, and individuals from disadvantaged communities. Those programs help integrate new and existing workers into the clean energy industry. NYSERDA is also funding several efforts to build career awareness in K-12 schools and training teachers on clean energy career opportunities, including working with Roadtrip Nation to produce a documentary on clean energy careers that reached millions of New Yorkers.

As part of its commitments, NYSERDA’s workforce development efforts support career pathway programs providing education, training, and services to help place new workers into clean energy occupations like high-efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), building electrification, energy efficiency and offshore wind as well as upskilling and reskilling existing workers for clean energy jobs.

NYSERDA has already awarded approximately $94 million to support important partnerships with organized labor, colleges and universities, non-for-profits, manufacturers, trade associations and others, to ensure workers are trained through continuing education courses, certificate programs, degree programs, internships, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training. The efforts will help train and prepare more than 40,000 New Yorkers for growing clean energy job opportunities and assist clean energy businesses in recruiting, hiring, and training workers. To date, nearly 34,000 new and existing workers have been trained.

In addition, in recognition of the important role of labor unions in training the clean energy workforce of the future, $45 million in competitive funding is available to support the expansion of union-affiliated training of pre-apprentices, apprentices, and journey workers/and apprenticeship programs. For more information on how NYSERDA is advancing a robust clean energy workforce, please see NYSERDA’s website.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.