Monaco's Vision for Global Collaboration in WEF 2025

Monaco Unveils 'Monaco Day' at 2025 WEF: A Hub for Global Dialogue on Sustainability, Green Finance, and Innovation in Davos.

MONACO, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Principality of Monaco is pleased to increase its presence at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Building on the success of previous initiatives, Monaco will take center stage through a joint effort led by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Attractiveness Unit of the Princely Government.

This year, the Principality will establish a “Monaco Day”, a dedicated pavilion located at the heart of Davos village designed to showcase Monaco’s commitment to sustainable development, innovation, blue economy and finance. Scheduled for January 23rd, the pavilion will feature a series of high-profile conferences and meetings, with renowned speakers addressing key global issues such as investment, green finance, and artificial intelligence.

In partnership with both public and private stakeholders, the pavilion will serve as a platform for international decision-makers and Monegasque leaders, fostering dialogue and unlocking new opportunities for collaboration.

People4People

