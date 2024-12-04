Colorants Market Outlook: Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast | At CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030

Colorants Market Statistics 2021-2030

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to research report published by Allied Market Research, The colorants market size was valued at $31.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $86.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3812 Global Colorants market is analyzed across type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the pigments segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the dyes segment.Based on end-use industry, the packaging segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market revenue each in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The report also discusses segments including building & construction, automotive, textiles, paper & printing, and others.End-Use Industry:PackagingBuilding & ConstructionAutomotiveTextilesPaper & PrintingOthersBased on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/colorants-market/purchase-options Significant advantages associated with colorants and developments in the construction industry drive the growth of the global colorants industry. On the other hand, certain disadvantages of dyes restrain the growth to some extent. However, a lot of new uses of dyes promoted by government bodies in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The key market players analyzed in the global colorants market report include Huntsman Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Lanxess, Dystar, DIC Corporation, Avent, and E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.Get Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3812 KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS1. The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides colorants market estimations between 2021 and 2030.The colorants market size is provided in terms of kilotons and $million.2. A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the colorants market growth is provided.3. Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the colorants market growth.4. Key colorants market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.5. This report provides a detailed analysis of the current colorants market trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2030, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.By TypeDyesPigmentsicon_6By End-Use IndustryPackagingBuilding & ConstructionAutomotiveTextilesPaper & PrintingOthersicon_7By RegionNorth America (The U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Similar Report;Pigments MarketOrganic Pigments MarketAzo Pigments MarketInorganic Pigments Market

