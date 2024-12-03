Submit Release
South Africa: Global Military Personnel Identification Conference

Launched in late 2023, the Central Tracing Agency’s Military Personnel Identification Project (MPI) is a 3-year initiative led by the African Centre for Medicolegal Systems (ACMS) in Pretoria, South Africa. It brings together State armed forces from around the world to draft International Guidelines for Military Personnel Identification and Mortuary Affairs, which will ensure that during, and in the aftermath of armed conflict, deceased members of the State armed forces are searched for, recovered, identified, and their families informed of their fate in a timely and systematic manner.

