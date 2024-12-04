MPD Seeking Suspect in Unlawful Discharge
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an unlawful discharge of a firearm offense in Southeast.
On Sunday, November 24, 2024, at approximately 2:04 a.m., First District officers responded to the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers did not locate any victims; however, they did locate evidence of gunfire.
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24182526
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.