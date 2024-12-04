MPD Seeking Suspect in Unlawful Discharge

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an unlawful discharge of a firearm offense in Southeast.

On Sunday, November 24, 2024, at approximately 2:04 a.m., First District officers responded to the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers did not locate any victims; however, they did locate evidence of gunfire.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24182526

