Pat Gallant’s What Did Daddy Do?: A Hilarious and Heartwarming Take on Parenthood

What Did Daddy Do Not as Much as Mommy!

The Baby Shower Gift That Will Have Everyone Laughing and Crying in Equal Measure

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:From conception to the first year of a baby’s life, What Did Daddy Do ? takes readers on a lighthearted and humorous journey through the ups and downs of parenthood. Written by first-time author Pat Gallant , this unique picture book shines a spotlight on Mommy's superhuman efforts while also giving Daddy his due credit—eventually. Through vibrant illustrations and a playful rhyming scheme, the book starts in reverse chronological order, moving from the baby’s first birthday back through pregnancy, culminating in a cheeky and heartfelt answer to the titular question.Both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply relatable, What Did Daddy Do? is perfect for new parents, seasoned veterans, and anyone looking for a gift that stands out at a baby shower.Key Highlights:1. Unique Narrative Style: The story flows in reverse chronological order, offering a fresh perspective on parenting milestones.2. Humor with Heart: A hilarious look at parenting that celebrates Mommy’s sacrifices and achievements while playfully questioning Daddy’s contributions.3. Perfect Baby Shower Gift: A delightful mix of humor and sentiment, making it a memorable addition to any new parent’s bookshelf.4. Relatable Themes: Captures the joys, challenges, and emotions of parenthood in an honest and touching way.5. Creative Rhyming Scheme: A fun, repetitive structure that keeps readers engaged and smiling.About the Author:Pat Gallant, a 34-year-old Portland, Maine native, is a realtor, entrepreneur, and avid traveler who has visited over 30 countries. A creative soul with a knack for storytelling, Pat’s journey into publishing began as a last-minute baby shower gift idea, which turned into his debut book, What Did Daddy Do?. Inspired by his close relationship with his nephew and observations of parenthood, Pat brings a fresh and funny perspective to the joys and challenges of raising a child. He plans to write more books and even pitch a sci-fi thriller series in the future.Author:Pat GallantAvailability:What Did Daddy Do? is available now on Amazon . Steal the show at your next baby shower or pick up a copy for a laugh-filled trip down the parenting lane.

