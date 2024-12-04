For Immediate Release:

Kansas State Park Annual Permits and 2025 Campsite Reservations Coming Soon

TOPEKA – Are you eyeing a cozy cabin by the water, aiming to complete your Kansas State Park bucket list, or breaking in a new tent? Mark these important dates for purchasing annual park permits and reserving campsites at Kansas State Parks on your calendar.

Starting December 9, 2024, annual permits for visiting and camping at Kansas State Parks will be available for purchase online and at state park offices.

Annual State Park Vehicle Permits that cover unlimited entry to all Kansas State Parks through December 31, 2025, at a cost of: $25for a standard annual vehicle permit, available for residents and non-residents $13.75for senior/disabled Kansas residents Unconventional Vehicle Permit: $52.50 (for UTVs and golf carts, allowed on improved roads and parking areas only, and available only at state park offices)

Annual State Park Camping Permits that cover all daily camping fees (utility fees still apply) at all Kansas State Parks through December 31, 2025*, at a cost of: $202.50 if purchased before April 1 or after September 30 $252.50 if purchased between April 1 and September 30

14-Night State Park Camping Permits that cover daily camping fees (utility fees still apply) on a total of 14 nights at Kansas State Parks for $112.50.

Camping permits do not cover additional daily utility fees or prime site fees, and valid state park vehicle permits are also required. You must be 18 or older to rent a campsite or cabin at Kansas State Parks.

*All campers are limited to 14 consecutive days and a five-day absence is required before returning to the park to camp again.

In addition to these state park permits, reservations for campsites during the prime season (April 1 through October 31) at Kansas State Parks will open on:

December 13, 2024, at 12 p.m. CST for: Cedar Bluff, Cheney, Clinton, Eisenhower, Hillsdale, Kanopolis, Meade, Milford, Pomona, Perry, Sandhills, and Tuttle Creek state parks.

December 20, 2024, at 12 p.m. CST for: Crawford, Cross Timbers, El Dorado, Elk City, Fall River, Glen Elder, Historic Lake Scott, Lovewell, Prairie Dog, Webster, and Wilson state parks.

For those planning to visit Kansas State Parks during holiday weekends, please note these minimum stay requirements for campsite and cabin reservations:

Campsites: Memorial Day Weekend: 4-night minimum including May 22-25, 2025 July 4th Weekend: 3-night minimum including July 3-5, 2025 Labor Day Weekend: 3-night minimum including August 29-31, 2025



Cabins: Memorial Day Weekend: 3-night minimum including May 23-25, 2025 July 4th Weekend: 2-night minimum including July 4-5, 2025 Labor Day Weekend: 3-night minimum including August 29-31, 2025



To improve your chances of reserving a campsite on your preferred dates, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recommends the following tips:

Familiarize yourself with CampItKS.com or ReserveAmerica.com in advance of the December opening dates. Ensure your login information is current, with a complete profile, or create an account if you’re new to these platforms. Download the CampItKS mobile app for easy access on the go. Set reminders for state park permit sales and campsite reservation dates.

For a complete list of Kansas State Parks, including maps and available amenities, visit ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks.

