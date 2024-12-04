AI Orchestration Market Value

Advanced technologies such as 5G, and AI technologies, expected to propel the global AI orchestration market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing CAGR of 21.5% | The AI Orchestration Market Reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2031 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global AI orchestration market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 35.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 309 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47213 Rising adoption of AI orchestration solutions across several industry verticals and growth in demand for optimum resource utilization, drive the growth of the global AI orchestration market. Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing sector contributed the major share in 2021.The AI orchestration market is segmented into component, deployment mode, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, it is categorized into workflow orchestration, customer service orchestration, infrastructure orchestration, manufacturing orchestration, and others. By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is categorized into IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, energy and utilities, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A47213 Key Strategies Development/Key Initiatives:● In October 2022, Oracle and NVIDIA announced a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The collaboration aims to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack from GPUs to systems to software to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).● In October 2021, IBM and Cisco collaborated to help enable orchestration and management of 5G Networks. This collaboration will be helping customers with their digital transformation for over a quarter of a century.● In September 2021, DISH Network Corporation selected IBM to help automate the U.S. first greenfield cloud-native 5G network. DISH's new smart network will be designed to be agile, scalable, and fully virtualized, benefitting enterprise customers across all industry verticals. DISH will leverage IBM's AI-powered automation and network orchestration software and services to bring broad 5G network orchestration to DISH's business and operations platforms.● In August 2021, Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company announced a global strategic partnership with DataRobot, a leader in Augmented Intelligence. The partnership will deliver Augmented Intelligence at scale, to help customers become AI driven enterprises, and accelerate their business impact.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47213 By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global AI orchestration market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global AI orchestration market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The Cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period.By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than 40% share of the global AI orchestration market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.8% from 2022 to 2031. The key market players analyzed in the global AI orchestration market report BMC Software, Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and Wipro Limited.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (309 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-orchestration-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario-● The Covid-19 outbreak positively impacted the AI orchestration market growth, owing to significant investment in advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, AI/ML across the globe.● Furthermore, rising adoption of AI orchestration solutions in various sectors such as retail, automobiles, healthcare, education, and others, are expected to propel the growth of the AI market during the forecast period.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 