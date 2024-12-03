EU funding for Vevče swimming centre

SLOVENIA, December 3 - As part of the EU co-funded project, the Urban Municipality of Ljubljana will revitalise and rebuild the Vevče swimming centre. The project comprises an indoor and an outdoor swimming pool with accompanying outdoor and transport facilities, as well as connections to the public utilities’ infrastructure. The main part, with three floors comprising the basement, ground floor and the first floor, will comprise an indoor swimming pool, a catering establishment, saunas and a gym. The outer part comprises outdoor pools, a pool deck, a children’s playground, a sports field and a service building. The project also includes external landscaping, including road access and parking. This will renovate 10,719 square metres of vacant and underused space in Ljubljana.

The Vevče swimming centre project is implemented under Slovenia’s EU Cohesion Policy Programme 2021-2027, priority Sustainable development of local areas, specific objective Fostering the integrated and inclusive social, economic and environmental development, culture, natural heritage, sustainable tourism, and security in urban areas.

The project is worth 9,265,922.12 euros, with the European Regional Development Fund contribution of almost three million; more specifically, 2.949.528,33 euros.