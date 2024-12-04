CymSTAR Awarded $2.3M Subcontract for C-5 MATS Electrical System Trainer Upgrade

CymSTAR C-5 Full Flight Simulator

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CymSTAR, a leading provider of aircrew and maintenance training solutions, announced today at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) that it has secured a $2.3 million subcontract to upgrade the C-5 MATS Electrical System Trainer (EST). This critical training device replicates the electrical systems of the C-5M aircraft, providing essential training for C-5 aircraft maintenance personnel.

"We are proud to support the U.S. Air Force's training needs with our expertise in simulation and training solutions," said Daniel Marticello, President and CEO of CymSTAR. "Our team is committed to delivering high-quality results, ensuring the C-5 MATS EST upgrade meets the highest standards."

As a subcontractor to Engineering Support Personnel (ESP), the current C-5 MATS prime contractor with Carley Corporation under the CTE Joint Venture, CymSTAR's role involves upgrading the EST's Interactive Multimedia Instruction, modifying existing malfunctions, and updating core functionality. The upgrade will incorporate touchscreen technology, 3D scanning technology for aircraft battery cover generation, and concurrency analysis. CymSTAR and ESP have successfully collaborated on numerous engineering change proposals for the C-5 ATS and Maintenance Training System (MTS) programs.

“Our synergies deliver exceptional value and operational efficiency, benefiting the C-5 program, customer, and warfighter,” said John Russell, President of ESP.

The contract will be executed over 12 months, with work performed at CymSTAR's Tulsa facility, Dover Air Force Base, and Travis Air Force Base.

CymSTAR is proud to expand its partnership with ESP and the U.S. Air Force, building on its successful track record as prime contractor for the C-5 Aircrew Training System (nearly eight years) and the C-5 MATS (2015-2021). The company also modified C-5 maintenance training devices, including the EST, from 2005 to 2014. This new contract award for the C-5 MATS EST reinforces CymSTAR's expertise in simulation and training solutions. By supporting the C-5 MATS EST, CymSTAR will play a more significant role in enhancing the readiness of C-5 maintenance personnel.

"At CymSTAR, we're committed to delivering innovative training solutions that meet the evolving needs of our military customers," said Daniel Marticello, President and CEO of CymSTAR. "Our continued partnership with ESP and the U.S. Air Force on the C-5 program is a testament to our dedication to operational readiness and our passion for supporting those who serve."

About CymSTAR

CymSTAR is a premier aircrew training systems integrator offering engineering, training services, and simulation products to the U.S. Armed Forces, Allied nations, and leading organizations in the aerospace industry. With over 20 years of experience, we specialize in modifications, upgrades, development, integration, and sustainment of training systems designed to prepare military personnel for mission readiness and operational success.

Our company is proud to be a HUBZone-certified small business, employing over 200 skilled professionals across the United States. At CymSTAR, we understand our clients' unique needs, and our team is committed to delivering customized solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

Whether you want to enhance your aircrew training programs, develop new capabilities, or sustain existing systems, CymSTAR is your trusted partner—Proven, Reliable, and Unmatched.



