VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, has issued updates for December 4, 2024.

OKX Announces MOVE Spot Listing, 760K CXT Giveaway and G Token Support

OKX today announced three updates: a CXT token staking campaign, MOVE/USDT spot listing and G token support.

MOVE/USDT spot listing: OKX will list Movement Network's MOVE token on December 11 at 2:00 PM (UTC), with deposits already enabled as of December 4 at 6:00 AM (UTC). To learn more, click here. Movement Network is distinguished by its community-focused blockchain, offering high TPS through Move, instant finality and native access to mass liquidity.

OKX will list Movement Network's MOVE token on December 11 at 2:00 PM (UTC), with deposits already enabled as of December 4 at 6:00 AM (UTC). To learn more, click here.

CXT On-Chain Earn campaign: Starting November 28 at 06:00 UTC, eligible customers who stake a minimum of 100 CXT can participate in a 760,000 CXT token giveaway through OKX's On-chain Earn product. To learn more, click here. OKX's On-Chain Earn product offers a curated selection of staking and DeFi protocols with simplified processes and direct protocol rewards. CXT, the native token of the Covalent network, plays a vital role in its decentralized data availability infrastructure, with all ecosystem settlements denominated in CXT.

Starting November 28 at 06:00 UTC, eligible customers who stake a minimum of 100 CXT can participate in a 760,000 CXT token giveaway through OKX's On-chain Earn product. To learn more, click here.

G token support: OKX now supports native G tokens on the Gravity network, with both deposits and withdrawals now fully operational. To learn more, click here.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.