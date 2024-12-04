Avant Technologies Partner, Ainnova, Signs Pilot Program With Roche to Combat Diabetic Retinopathy

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies Inc.’s (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova) a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that the company has entered into a strategic alliance with global biotech, Roche, and leading pre-paid health plan provider, Salud 360, to begin a pilot program to combat diabetic retinopathy using Ainnova’s cutting-edge technology.

The pilot program will initially be implemented in Costa Rica where diabetes affects about 10.4% of the adult population.[1] If successful, Avant and Ainnova hope to implement a similar program in the United States, Canada, and Europe through Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova.

According to data from the Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health (Inciensa), uncontrolled diabetes is the leading cause of preventable blindness in the country's adult population. To make matters worse, between 20% and 40% of diabetic patients develop diabetic retinopathy, a silent but devastating condition if not detected and treated in time.

According to the World Health Organization, 80% of cases of blindness due to diabetes are preventable with early and effective interventions.[2] Therefore, early detection is crucial and technological innovation can help make a huge difference.

Roche, Ainnova, and Salud 360 signed a strategic alliance to improve access to vision screening in patients with uncontrolled diabetes with the hope of decreasing the risks of diabetic retinopathy using Ainnova’s advanced technology and a patient-centered approach.

The pilot program will use non-mydriatic fundus cameras and artificial intelligence - developed by Ainnova Tech - to automatically analyze retinal images and identify microscopic changes in the retina. Such changes would be an early indicator of diabetic retinopathy without the need for invasive tests.

“At Roche, we are committed to timely diagnosis of diseases to improve clinical outcomes and thus contribute to the sustainability of the healthcare system. By leveraging technology, we seek to improve lives, optimize diagnoses, and ensure that every patient has access to timely and effective treatment. With this model, we not only seek to address the problem of diabetic retinopathy, but also to establish a replicable path for other diseases that require innovative solutions,” said, Alvaro Soto, General Manager of Roche Central America, Caribbean, and Venezuela.

By implementing the pilot program in Costa Rica, this strategic alliance can take advantage of the country's robust healthcare system and its focus on technological innovation. Patients who are members of Salud 360 will be the first to benefit from screenings at affiliated clinics. Those at risk will be referred immediately to ophthalmology specialists, guaranteeing comprehensive and timely care.

The results of this pilot program will be the basis for developing the model beyond our borders to benefit communities facing similar challenges in accessing medical care.

Vinicio Vargas, Chief Executive Officer of Ainnova Tech and member of AAC’s Board of Directors, emphasized, “We are proud to be able to put our technology at the service of a project that has the potential to prove itself as a massive impact model in early detection, and which we believe is replicable globally. Today, we are starting with diabetic retinopathy, but the vision is that we can eventually multiply this same effort for other critical diseases that require innovative solutions.”

[1] https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/index.php/comunicados-de-prensa/3-newsflash/360ministerio-de-salud-somete-a-consulta-reglamento-ley-control-de-tabaco

[2] https://www.who.int/es/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/blindness-and-visual-impairment

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas, founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce VisionAI – our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can also follow us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/avant-technologies-ai

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Avant Technologies Inc.

info@avanttechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.