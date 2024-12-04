Nayax Launches its Suite of Attended Retail Payment Solutions in Europe

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, today announced that it will launch its versatile and powerful suite of attended retail solutions, tailor-made for retailers and hospitality businesses, in 40 new European markets.

Nayax’s end-to-end retail solution can now address multi-channel hardware, software, management, and customer engagement needs with one unified platform, helping merchants streamline operations, cut costs, and focus on their core business.

Initially, Nayax will offer the Nova 55F handheld POS, Nova 116 Flip tablet POS, and Nova C4 pinpad alongside its robust suite of automated self-service payment solutions. Together, these products will enable European retail and hospitality businesses to deploy advanced, integrated, EMV-certified, and secure NFC- and PIN-capable retail payment terminals for various use cases, from the counter in the forecourt to the valet stand.

“Offering our attended retail solutions to Europe is a significant milestone for Nayax’s global growth,” said Yair Nechmad, CEO of Nayax. “We’re excited to help retailers and hospitality businesses across Europe simplify their operations with our all-in-one attended and self-service payment solution.”

New markets include Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and Vatican City State.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of Sep 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg

Chief Strategy OfficerIR@nayax.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.