System Two Security Raises $7 Million to Take on GenAI Powered Attacks

Former Salesforce security and Symantec execs reinvent detection engineering to help security teams stay ahead of emerging threats

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Two Security , a cybersecurity startup built on an AI agent foundation that advances Detection Engineering, announced it raised $7 million in funding led by Costanoa Ventures, with participation from security-focused investor Runtime Ventures, as well as The Hive and Webb Investment Network. The round was also joined by individual investors including technology veterans Scott McNealy (former CEO of Sun Microsystems), Frederic Kerrest (CoFounder of Okta) and Ash Devata (CEO of GreyNoise), among others. System Two aims to help security teams deal with advances in attack sophistication and frequency due to GenAI adoption by attackers.

A recent Bugcrowd survey of 1,300 hackers revealed 77% are using GenAI solutions in their hacking tools. The survey also found a more than 3x increase in those same individuals compared to a year ago reporting that GenAI enhances their effectiveness. As more attackers adopt GenAI to increase the speed and sophistication of their attacks, security teams defending organizations need to do the same in detecting them. Today, creating effective detections for an enterprise is typically a manual process that can take skilled security teams days. System Two applies GenAI to make the detection process ongoing, adaptive and automatic.

Early design partners have seen up to 10x time-savings in analyzing new threats and identifying novel attacks against them, including GenAI-focused LLMJacking compromises. System Two creates specific GenAI models and agents trained on detection and security data. Its purpose-built models, coupled with role-based agents, enable System Two to outperform human counterparts in speed and accuracy. This enables detection engineers to work faster and more effectively, automatically generating actionable detections from gaps in minutes. System Two is designed to work across every major enterprise security system, including Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, CrowdStrike's Next-Gen SIEM, and others.

“The bad guys have new weapons–and the good guys need to use them to keep up. System Two gives our customers the tools to outpace and ward off attacks using GenAI by harnessing the same tech for its benefits - speed, accuracy and adaptive learning,” said Robert Fly, CEO of System Two Security. “We've got an extraordinary team with incredible investors that will help us do this with the urgency the industry needs.”

“Threat detection today is broken–and AI is massively increasing the volume of threats teams need to manage,” said John Cowgill, General Partner at Costanoa Ventures. “System Two is rebuilding detection from the ground up to meet today’s challenges, and enabling SOC’s to translate existing detections into new systems of record. By automating tedious work of writing detections and ensuring every detection is actionable, they’re helping SOCs operate faster, smarter and with far less friction.”

This strategic investment positions System Two to redefine detection engineering and bring customers the tools they need to keep their organizations secure by fighting AI with AI tuned for them. The company plans to use the funds to scale its team and accelerate product development.

System Two is actively seeking design partners to help tip the scales on how defenders detect adversaries. Companies interested in a major boost in detection creation and management should contact info@systemtwosecurity.com.

About System Two Security:

System Two Security is bringing a new level of AI innovation to detection teams facing an increasingly complex threat landscape. The company was founded in 2023 by tech and cybersecurity experts CEO Robert Fly, Former CEO of Elevate Security, and CTO Prasanth Ganesan, former Symantec executive. For more information, please visit www.systemtwosecurity.com .

Contact: Angela Petersen, angela@samsonpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.