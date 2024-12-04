Curonix Foundational Clinical Data Published Within the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Guidelines for the Management of Chronic Pain

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Curonix LLC highlights the newly released evidence-based consensus guidelines from the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP®) validating the importance of PNS as a standard of care for chronic pain management, to optimize long-term patient outcomes.

Four multi-disciplinary studies using the Curonix Freedom® PNS System, which is cleared for total body applications, met the rigorous inclusion standards and are referenced in the guidelines (pages S147, S155-S156). These four studies highlighted 213 patients who were treated for chronic pain with a permanent implant of the Freedom PNS System in various locations throughout the body. These long-term studies further substantiate that the Freedom PNS System is a safe and effective treatment option for chronic pain management.

At Curonix, we congratulate the ASIPP editorial board and organization for setting the standard and leading the specialty in creating comprehensive PNS evidence-based guidelines. These evidence-based guidelines provide important education for healthcare professionals. They will further establish the necessary access to PNS as a long-term standard of care therapy for managing chronic pain globally.

Curonix commends ASIPP, its leaders, and its members for providing and adopting guidelines that help strengthen and educate clinicians on the comprehensive clinical evidence to further elevate PNS as an alternative to opioids for the treatment of chronic pain. Curonix also recognizes the dedication of the healthcare professional teams that led the four clinical studies included in the evidence-based PNS guidelines.

“Our focus on clinical evidence has never been stronger. We know that physicians and their teams are working tirelessly to improve the lives of chronic pain patients. Independent peer-reviewed studies showcase the powerful solution available to patients when our physician customers’ dedication is combined with our Freedom PNS product platform. The ultimate benefit is for the patients we help serve,” said Aure Bruneau, CEO of Curonix. “We continue to develop state-of-the-art technology and provide patient support services with a demonstrated foundation of quality, compliance, and validated clinical results.”

The guidelines also provide information about the two-component Freedom PNS System (page S122). The Freedom PNS neurostimulator is comprised of an electrode array and a separate receiver that are surgically connected and anchored within two separate incisions, including creating a subcutaneous pocket. Data from over 20,000 procedures and thirteen clinical publications is utilized in selecting effective, nerve-specific stimulation programs to provide pain relief for patients.

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies intended to help relieve chronic pain. The proprietary Freedom PNS System is a non-integrated, minimally-invasive implant that does not include an implanted battery. The Freedom PNS System is powered by HF-EMC (High Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling). It is comprised of a two-component implantable neurostimulator, an externally worn transmitter, and software used to set patient-specific stimulation programs. The two-component neurostimulator, comprised of an electrode array and a separate receiver that are surgically connected, is anchored within two separate incisions, including creation of a subcutaneous pocket. The stimulation program is adjusted as needed to provide pain relief for the patient. For more information, visit curonix.com.

