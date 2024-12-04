Feeture Is Here to Help artists ‘Find. Feetures. Fast.’

New Music Collabs App ‘Feeture’ is Now Available on iOS and Announces

First Global Artist Ambassador, NLE Choppa.

Photography credit: MOM

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feeture, a disruptor in the world of music collaboration, has today launched on iOS with plans to launch on Android next year. Developed by industry vets Jareiq “JQ” Kabara and Edward “Ed” Ponton Jr., Feeture streamlines the artist-to-artist collaboration process from idea to file delivery.

Artist collaborations are a cornerstone of the music industry, however the process behind all the amazing collaborations is often very complicated. Factors like legal hurdles and contract negotiations can negatively impact the creative and distribution process—assuming that artists have found the right collaborator in the first place.

Using Feeture, artists and labels alike can now seamlessly find and/or offer music features through connecting with collaborators based on genre, location, and fees. Negotiating terms, payments, and music file delivery are handled neatly in-app as well.

With plans to roll out four global artist ambassadors across genres, Feeture’s first global artist ambassador is Billboard-chart topping artist & songwriter NLE Choppa.

Says NLE, “I’m honored to represent a platform like Feeture that makes it so easy to connect with other artists and make music together. As someone who’s experienced major success from both my features on other artists’ tracks and their features on mine, having an app that takes the heavy work out of finding collaborators is invaluable.”

For founders JQ and Ed, creating an app to support the artist community was a natural evolution. JQ, as the former A&R of Janet Jackson and having worked with artists like Adekunle Gold and Teyana Taylor; and Ed, an independent recording artist and songwriter, whose credits include Cool & Dre and Ma$e; they understood firsthand exactly what artists need to thrive creatively.

Says Feeture CEO, JQ, “Our goal was to create a space where finding and facilitating artist features is as easy as possible. We want artists to focus on making music together—while leaving the administrative and legal challenges behind.”

About Feeture

Feeture simplifies artist collaboration with direct offers, filtered searches, market insights, and built-in contracts. Feeture aims to eliminate the stress of negotiation so artists can focus on what they do best: making music together.

