zSpace Expands Workforce Training Applications on Headset-Free AR/VR Laptops at ACTE CareerTech VISION

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc., a leading innovator in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technology for education, is excited to announce the expansion of its Career and Technical Education (CTE) and workforce training applications at the ACTE CareerTech VISION Conference. This enhancement underscores zSpace's commitment to transforming education through immersive and interactive learning experiences that elevate career readiness and workforce performance.

The integration of cutting-edge applications from leading industry partners equips learners with practical skills for high-demand careers across diverse sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing & Robotics, Agriculture & Food, Health Sciences, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, and Transportation. These tools are seamlessly accessible on zSpace's headset-free AR/VR laptops, Inspire, and the newly announced Inspire 2.

Expanded Applications Now Available on zSpace

Manufacturing and Process Technology

Transportation Pathways

Automotive Maintenance and Repair by zSpace: Enables exploration of vehicle systems, diagnostic exercises, and repair practice in a safe virtual setting.

Heavy Vehicle Fundamentals by Labtech: Delivers immersive training on heavy vehicle mechanics, including engine systems and hydraulics.

Heavy Machine and Vehicle Inspection by Paracosma: Builds critical inspection skills through virtual assessments of heavy machinery and vehicles.



“zSpace is committed to revolutionizing education by delivering immersive, interactive, and practical learning experiences,” said Michael Carbenia, Senior Executive Director of Workforce at zSpace. “This expansion aligns with our mission to empower students and professionals with industry-aligned skills, preparing them for the demands of the modern workforce.”

zSpace at ACTE CareerTech VISION

Visit zSpace at Booth 501 for live demonstrations of the platform. Attend the following sessions to learn more:

Thursday, December 5, 2024

4:00 PM – 4:45 PM CST | Location: 216A, Henry B. González CC

From Crayons to Career: Inspiring Career Interests in Elementary School

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM CST | Location: 207B, Henry B. González CC

Strengthening the Industry 4.0 Workforce through Virtual Reality Training

Strengthening the Industry 4.0 Workforce through Virtual Reality Training

Friday, December 6, 2024

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM CST | Location: 216A, Henry B. González CC

AR/VR Innovation is Hard: Is It Worth It?



About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

For more information, visit www.zspace.com or follow @zSpace on social media.

