CLEAR Expands at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Now Offering Expedited Identity Verification at International Terminal

Expansion is expected to offer more convenience options to travelers, boost job creation, and increase CLEAR's annual economic impact in the Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced the expansion of its identity verification technology to the international terminal at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

With this expansion, CLEAR’s expedited security lanes are now available at the international terminal. The expansion is expected to create 30 new jobs, bringing CLEAR’s local employment total to more than 135 jobs at ATL, and increase the company’s projected annual economic impact in the Atlanta metro area to over $14 million. CLEAR lanes will continue to operate in the domestic terminal.

“We’re excited to expand CLEAR’s presence at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, bringing a streamlined travel experience to Atlanta’s travelers,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. “With our new lanes in the international terminal, our Ambassadors are ready to offer a faster, more predictable, and secure journey for Atlanta passengers as travel continues to grow.”

CLEAR first launched at ATL’s domestic terminal in February 2017, becoming the 20th airport location to have the identity verification service. Today, CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes are available at 58 airports across the country.

Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to seamlessly and securely verify their identity with their eyes or fingerprint, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts Members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs less than $17 a month billed annually, with preferred pricing available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Express Members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family Members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for $119 per adult per year.

