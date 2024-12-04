INE Security Launches Updated Web Application Pentesting Certification

eWPTX Certification 2024: Master Web Application Pentesting with New API Focus

Cary, NC, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security is announcing the launch of its updated Web Application Penetration Tester Extreme (eWPTX) Certification, the industry's premier credential for Red Team professionals seeking to master the art and science of web application security testing.

Red Team professionals face an increasingly complex challenge: securing web applications that serve as the backbone of modern business operations. With APIs becoming the new perimeter and web applications growing more sophisticated by the day, web application pentesting has become a critical skill for cybersecurity professionals.

"Our updated eWPTX Certification represents the pinnacle of practical, hands-on web application security training," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "We've developed this certification specifically to address the most sophisticated challenges in modern web application security, providing professionals with the advanced techniques needed to identify and mitigate complex vulnerabilities."

The newly updated Web Application Penetration Testing eXtreme (eWPTX) certification targets cybersecurity professionals with advanced experience in web application security and penetration testing, including experienced web application penetration testers, red team operators, bug bounty hunters, and security engineers.

Why eWPTX Matters Now More Than Ever

As organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, web applications have become both more prevalent and more vulnerable. For Red Team professionals, understanding the intricacies of web application security isn't just beneficial – it's essential. The eWPTX certification stands out as a comprehensive program that doesn't just teach techniques; it builds the advanced methodology and critical thinking skills needed to identify and exploit complex vulnerabilities across modern web applications.

Key features of the eWPTX Certification include:

The updated curriculum reflects the latest industry demands, with a significant focus on API security testing (25% of the curriculum) and advanced topics like WAF bypass techniques. The comprehensive web app security certification covers:

Web Application Penetration Testing Methodology (10%)

Web Application Reconnaissance (15%)

Authentication Attacks (15%)

Injection Vulnerabilities (15%)

API Penetration Testing (25%)

Server-Side Attacks (10%)

Filter Evasion & WAF Bypass (10%)

The certification stands out by:

Technical Depth: Demonstrates mastery of advanced web application testing methodologies

Practical Focus: Validates real-world skills through hands-on labs and assessments

Modern Curriculum: Covers cutting-edge topics like API security and WAF bypass techniques

Vendor-Neutral: Provides skills applicable across different technologies and frameworks

Designed for professionals seeking to validate and enhance their offensive security capabilities, the eWPTX Certification joins INE Security's comprehensive penetration testing certification portfolio, which includes:

The eWPTX certification will be in presale until December 19th, when it officially launches. For more information on eWPTX or any of the INE Security certifications, please visit security.ine.com.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Kathryn Brown INE 917-715-0911 kbrown@ine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.