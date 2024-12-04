New Salary.com Research Reveals AI’s Impact on Customer Service

Need for Experienced Professionals Increases as Workforce Shifts in Response to Automation of Routine Tasks

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com , a leading provider of compensation market data and software, today shared findings from its latest report, “The Impact of AI on Customer Service: Taking Stock of Accelerating Change.” The resource considers how customer service is evolving in response to AI and explains the crucial role HR leaders play in adapting to these changes, particularly around workforce planning and compensation.

Salary.com found that while AI is driving a decrease in the total number of customer service representatives (CSR), the relative demand for senior positions is increasing. With AI automating routine tasks, there is a growing need for experienced CSR who can handle situations that require human intervention. In response to this change, HR needs to hire the right mix of skills to manage AI technologies and complex customer interactions and develop competitive pay structures to attract and retain more senior talent. The report also offers real-life examples of AI in customer service, details the implications, shares risks and considerations and provides actionable recommendations for HR leaders.

Dwight Brown, Vice President, Compensation Consulting for Salary.com, commented, “AI isn’t new to customer service. In fact, this evolution has been years in the making. What’s happening now is acceleration, and if HR doesn’t keep up, it puts companies at risk. To help, Salary.com put together this resource detailing what’s happening with AI in customer service and what needs to be done to address emerging workforce issues.”

To download a copy of “The Impact of AI on Customer Service: Taking Stock of Accelerating Change,” visit https://www.salary.com/resources/white-papers/the-impact-of-ai-on-customer-service .

