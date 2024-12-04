FlashRouters presents the first routers with NordLynx support

Following the success with ASUS RT-AX57 Wi-Fi 7 routers will also have integrated NordVPN

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN, a leading cybersecurity company, and FlashRouters, a leader in secure networking solutions, have started a partnership unveiling the Privacy Hero 2, the first router to feature native support for NordLynx, NordVPN’s cutting-edge VPN protocol based on WireGuard technology.

This collaboration with FlashRouters marks a significant advancement in home network security and performance, delivering a seamless and user-friendly VPN experience directly to consumers.

"Our mission to contribute to a safer internet takes a step forward with the ability for customers to seamlessly configure VPN services on their routers, safeguarding their entire network of devices. Through our partnership with FlashRouters, we’re strengthening security for everyone relying on portable networking solutions or seeking a secure online experience while gaming," says Ignas Falkauskas, head of indirect sales at NordVPN .

"As a long-time partner of NordVPN, we at FlashRouters are thrilled to have collaborated on the Privacy Hero 2, a device specifically optimized for their service. This router represents the culmination of our shared commitment to user privacy and seamless VPN integration," said Joe Soria, co-Founder and COO of FlashRouters. "Our years of working closely with NordVPN have allowed us to create a product that truly enhances the NordVPN user experience, offering users unparalleled security and performance in one easy-to-use package."

This collaboration brings NordVPN’s advanced WireGuard-based technology directly to users' home networks, offering:

Seamless VPN integration . With NordLynx pre-configured, the Privacy Hero 2 eliminates the need for manual VPN setups on individual devices.

. With NordLynx pre-configured, the Privacy Hero 2 eliminates the need for manual VPN setups on individual devices. Exceptional speed and security . NordLynx’s cutting-edge protocol enhances download speeds by up to four times compared to traditional VPNs, while maintaining next-gen encryption.

. NordLynx’s cutting-edge protocol enhances download speeds by up to four times compared to traditional VPNs, while maintaining next-gen encryption. User-friendly features. Designed for modern homes, the Privacy Hero 2 supports up to 30 devices, simplifies management through cloud-based tools, and provides real-time analytics for optimal network control.



Privacy Hero 2 comes with one free year of NordVPN as well (and there is no end date planned for that currently).

ASUS also releases WiFi 7 Router with integrated NordVPN

Building on their successful collaboration, ASUS and NordVPN are excited to announce the launch of the ASUS WiFi 7 Router, available in the United States and Canada starting November 1, 2024. This state-of-the-art router comes bundled with an exclusive NordVPN subscription, offering better speed, security, and convenience for users seeking a superior online experience.

The ASUS WiFi 7 Router bundled with NordVPN delivers a great gaming and streaming experience by combining cutting-edge speed, security, and reliability. Featuring next-gen WiFi 7 technology with optimized MU-MIMO, it ensures ultra-fast, stable connectivity for multiple devices, allowing users to game, stream, and multitask without interruptions. The included NordVPN subscription enhances security with advanced encryption, protecting gamers from DDoS attacks and increasing their privacy. This seamless integration ensures smooth, high-definition streaming and multiplayer gameplay, while also providing security and privacy benefits.

"At ASUS, we’re committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers users with performance, security, and convenience. By partnering with NordVPN, we’re enhancing our routers with seamless VPN integration, giving our customers the ability to enjoy secure, private, and unrestricted internet access right out of the box. Together, we’re setting a new standard for connected living," says Gigi Liu, the president of ASUS OPBG Americas.

The ASUS WiFi 7 Router bundled with a NordVPN subscription will be available only until March 31, 2025.

