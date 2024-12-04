Wi-Fi 6 Market to Surpass USD 59 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Demand for High-Speed Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6 Market Size and Growth Report

Industries such as telecommunications, smart homes, manufacturing, healthcare, and education are adopting Wi-Fi 6 to support increased device connectivity

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Wi-Fi 6 Market Size was valued at USD 6.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 59.01 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.93% from 2024 to 2032.”The growing number of internet users, propelled by expanded telecommunications and increased smartphone penetration, has driven demand for advanced networking solutions such as Wi-Fi 6. In 2022, WLAN infrastructure devices dominated the market, capturing 40.8% of the total market share, as the demand for chipsets supporting next-generation routers, gateways, and other networking equipment surged. This trend is expected to continue as businesses prioritize enhanced network capabilities, including high bandwidth and seamless connectivity for optimal customer experience. The adoption of Wi-Fi 6 access points is gaining traction in enterprise settings, where high-speed internet is critical for video conferencing, cloud applications, and streaming services. Cisco Systems, for example, has launched Wi-Fi 6-enabled products, positioning itself to cater to the rising demand for robust network solutions across various industries. In 2022, the commercial segment held the largest market share at 38.0%, with demand expected to exceed 2 billion units by 2030. Corporations worldwide are increasingly reliant on advanced wireless connectivity for daily operations, driving the demand for Wi-Fi 6-enabled routers and chipsets that support high-bandwidth applications and ensure reliable connections.Get a Sample PDF of Wi-Fi 6 Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3856 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-Cisco Systems Inc. (US)-Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)-Broadcom Inc (US)-Intel Corporation (US)-Huawei technologies (China)-NETGEAR Inc (US)-Juniper Networks Inc (US)-Extreme Networks Inc. (US) Ubiquiti Inc. (US)-Fortinet Inc. (US)-Aruba Networks (US)-NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)-AT&T (US)-D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)Segment AnalysisBy OfferingThe hardware segment dominated the Wi-Fi 6 market in 2023 with a major market share. Rising demand for advanced routers and extenders to support high-bandwidth applications, such as HD streaming and cloud computing, is propelling the hardware market. Companies like Broadcom are already expanding their chipset manufacturing to support growing hardware needs globally.By Location TypeThe indoor segment led with the highest market share in 2023, due to the increased need for reliable connectivity in homes, offices, and educational institutions. From smart homes equipped with IoT devices to office setups reliant on seamless video conferencing, Wi-Fi 6 is meeting the demand for low-latency, high-speed networks. This trend is expected to continue as more facilities adopt Wi-Fi 6 for internal communication, augmented reality, and other technology-dependent activities.By VerticalThe commercial segment held a major market share and led the market in 2023, with businesses seeking better connectivity solutions to support a variety of applications, including video conferencing, virtual meetings, and data-intensive processes. Retail, manufacturing, and corporate sectors are driving this demand, supported by the rising need for high-quality internet in office settings to accommodate cloud applications. As connectivity needs increase, commercial facilities are expected to continue leading the Wi-Fi 6 market.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3856 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By OfferingHardwareSolutionsServicesBy Location TypeIndoorOutdoorBy VerticalRetail and EcommerceGovernment and Public SectorManufacturingMedia and EntertainmentHealthcare and Life SciencesTransportation and LogisticsTravel and HospitalityEducationResidentialOther VerticalsBy ApplicationImmersive TechnologiesHD Video Streaming and Video StreamingSmart Home DevicesloT and Industry 4.0TelemedicinePublic Wi-Fi and Dense EnvironmentsOther ApplicationsRegional AnalysisThe Asia Pacific region dominated in 2023 with over 35% market share, driven by rapid industrialization and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. With countries like China, Japan, and South Korea at the forefront, investments in Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure are rapidly expanding. Companies such as Zunpai Communication Technology are developing Wi-Fi 6 routers with 2x2 MIMO capabilities, catering to the region's increasing demand for high-speed connectivity in public and industrial spaces.North America is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate during 2024-2032 driven by the rising demand for high-definition online gaming, smart transportation, and autonomous vehicles. Tech giants and telecom companies are increasingly integrating Wi-Fi 6 to support applications that require minimal latency and maximum reliability. Wi-Fi 6 technology supports applications like cloud gaming and video streaming, enhancing connectivity experiences for end-users.Recent Developments-November 2024 - Cisco introduced the Catalyst 9166D1 as their latest Wi-Fi 6E-certified AP, simplifying the provision of excellent 6 GHz Wi-Fi in all areas, even those with tall ceilings or lengthy corridors.-November 2024 - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. drove the smartphone revolution, connecting billions of individuals. Qualcomm Technologies is leading a new era of industrial intelligence by enabling a large network of partners, customers, and developers to make it easier to create, deploy, and expand tailored solutions for connected, AI-capable IoT devices globally.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3856 Future Trends in the Wi-Fi 6 MarketThe Wi-Fi 6 market's future is characterized by its increasing use in IoT and smart city projects. Wi-Fi 6 will play a crucial role in enabling connected devices and delivering speedy, dependable internet access in public areas as smart infrastructure becomes more prevalent in cities. Furthermore, the adoption of Wi-Fi 6E, which operates on the 6 GHz band, will be propelled by its enhancements for high-speed, low-latency uses. The increase in remote work and online education will also continue to drive the need for Wi-Fi 6, as families switch to routers that can handle many high-data tasks.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Wi-Fi 6 Market Segmentation, by OfferingChapter 8. Wi-Fi 6 Market Segmentation, by Location TypeChapter 9. Wi-Fi 6 Market Segmentation, by VerticalChapter 10. Wi-Fi 6 Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Wi-Fi 6 Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3856

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.