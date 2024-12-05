Artificial Intelligence AI In Trade Finance Global Market To Reach $11.46 Billion By 2024

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Trade Finance Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI) in trade finance market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.72 billion in 2028 at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

The artificial intelligence AI in trade finance market size presents an impressive growth story. It is expected to surge from $9.67 billion in 2023 to $11.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.5%. Spectacular growth during the historic period has been spurred by an increasing need for enhanced risk management solutions, rising demand for process automation, the transition towards digitization, increased complexity in global trade, a push for regulatory compliance, and increasing threat of fraud in financial transactions.

How Does The Future Of Artificial Intelligence AI In Trade Finance Look?

The artificial intelligence AI in trade finance market exhibits promising potential for future growth and is set to increase to $22.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.7%. The market growth during the forecast period is expected to be bolstered by factors such as rising demand for automation, increased risk management capabilities, digital platforms' growing popularity, an enhanced focus on regulatory compliance, the need for robust fraud detection, and higher investment in computing infrastructure. The trends shaping the forecast period include the integration of AI with blockchain, the embrace of AI-powered predictive analytics, the spread of AI-powered automation, advanced usage of machine learning models, and the development of customer service platforms empowered by AI.



What Are The Key Growth Drivers For AI In Trade Finance?

The anticipated increase in international trade volumes is a leading factor likely to fuel the growth of the artificial intelligence AI in trade finance market. International trade, the process of buying and selling goods and services across national borders, has been expanding due to reduced trade barriers and heightened economic interdependence among nations. AI tools in trade finance are effectively automating document generation, processing, and verification processes, which reduces manual errors and speeds up transaction times.

Who Are The Major Companies Impacting The Market Landscape?

Key players operating in the market include HSBC Holdings plc, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, BNP Paribas SA, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Genpact LLC, Asseco Poland SA, Finastra Group Holdings Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Temenos AG, Appian Corporation, Tungsten Automation Corporation, ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Tradeshift Holdings Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Limited, Demica, Rossum, Cleareye.ai, Tradeteq Limited, Previse Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Traydstream, TradeSun Inc.

What Are The Leading Trends In The Market?

Notably, major companies in the artificial intelligence AI in trade finance market are enhancing operational efficiency and reducing processing times by developing automated platforms for trade finance. Such platforms are digital solutions that employ advanced technologies to simplify and automate trade finance tasks, enhancing efficiency and security in transaction handling, documentation, and compliance.

How Is The Market Structured?

The AI in trade finance market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing NLP, Robotic Process Automation RPA, Predictive Analytics, Blockchain

3 By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

4 By Application: Trade Documentation And Validation, Fraud Detection And Risk Management, Supply Chain Finance, Trade Credit Insurance, Trade Compliance And Monitoring, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Bank, Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Other End-Users

What Does The Regional Landscape Look Like?

As of 2023, North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence AI in trade finance market. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Business Research Company has published more than 15000 reports spanning over 27 industries and 60 geographies. These reports drawing on over 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

