Global Artificial Intelligence AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Set For 31.2% Growth, Reaching $194.28 Billion

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Smartphone And Wearable Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphone and wearable market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $194.28 billion in 2028 at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%” — The Business Research Company

What is the current and projected growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market?

The Artificial Intelligence AI in Smartphone and Wearable market has grown exponentially in recent years. It is projected to escalate from $50.03 billion in 2023 to $65.60 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.1%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to an increase in the use of semiconductor technology, rise in cloud computing, boost in mobile internet connectivity, increase in AI research and development, and an increase in consumer demand for smart features.

Investments in machine learning, enhancements in data privacy and security, development of 5G networks, and expansion in AI integration are projected to propel its growth further. The market size is expected to see a jump to $194.28 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 31.2%.

What are the underlying forces driving the rapid growth of the Artificial Intelligence AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market?

The major force driving this growth is the expansion of 5G networks. The demand for higher data speed, improved network reliability, and enhanced connectivity for the Internet of Things IoT has led to the expansion of 5G networks. These networks also support emerging technologies such as augmented reality AR, virtual reality VR, and autonomous vehicles. In February 2023, T-Mobile International AG revealed that there were more than 1 billion active 5G subscriptions in 2023, projected to reach 5 billion by the end of 2028.

Who are the leading players in the Artificial Intelligence AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, LG Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Qualcomm Incorporated. Others include Xiaomi Corporation, Nokia Corporation, TCL Technology Group Corp., MediaTek Inc., Oppo, Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Honor Device Co. Ltd., ARM Holdings plc, Fossil Group Inc., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., Meizu Technology Co. Ltd., Noise, and Realme.

Which major trends are defining the present and future of the Artificial Intelligence AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market?

These industry giants are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as adaptive display concepts to enhance user experience and functionality. A recent innovation is the integration of AI into wearable smartphones. An example of this emerging trend is the flexible POLED screen created by Motorola Solutions Inc. This device can wrap around the wrist or stand independently like a mini tablet. Its AI capabilities optimize user experience and advanced security through machine learning algorithms to prevent unauthorized access.

How is the Artificial Intelligence AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market segmented?

The AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market is segmented as follows:

1 By Device Type: Smartphones, Wearables, Artificial Intelligence AI Assistants.

2 By Operating System: Android, iPhone Operating System iOS, Wear Operating System OS.

3 By Deployment Model: On-Device Artificial Intelligence AI, Cloud-Based Artificial Intelligence AI, Hybrid Artificial Intelligence AI.

4 By User Interface: Speech Recognition, Natural Language Understanding, Computer Vision, Haptic Feedback.

5 By Application: Voice Control and Virtual Assistants, Camera, and Image Enhancement, Natural Language Processing, Health and Fitness Monitoring, Security, and Authentication.

Which region has the largest market share in the Artificial Intelligence AI in Smartphone and Wearable market?

North America held the largest market share in 2023. However, other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa are also covered in this report.

