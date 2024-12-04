Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus Urges President-Elect Trump to Launch National Pardon Movement for Long-Term Non-Violent Offenders

Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus

MARSHALL, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus , a former Democratic Texas Senate Candidate and nationally recognized criminal justice reform advocate, has called on President-elect Donald Trump to champion a bold initiative aimed at granting pardons to non-violent offenders. This proposed movement, named “The Year of Jubilee,” seeks to pardon individuals who have been out of prison, off probation, or parole for more than fifteen years without any new convictions, emphasizing rehabilitation and the potential for societal contributions.Dr. Andrus: A Voice for Justice ReformDr. Andrus's call to action is rooted in his personal and professional experiences. Having been incarcerated himself, he rebuilt his life following his release in 1994 and has become a symbol of successful rehabilitation. Today, he serves as the Director of Criminal Justice at Wiley University and is a prominent author and advocate for ex-felons. He holds a Ph.D. in Juvenile Justice from Prairie View A&M University and has dedicated his career to helping individuals transition from incarceration to productive lives.Key Milestones in Dr. Andrus’s Journey:• Pardoned in Louisiana: In 2019, Governor John Bel Edwards granted Andrus a pardon for his past offenses.• Pardon Recommendation in Texas: The Texas Pardon Board recommended Andrus for a pardon in 2021, though it awaits Governor Abbott’s signature.• Recognition as a Model of Rehabilitation: Andrus is widely regarded as one of the most rehabilitated ex-felons in America.The Year of Jubilee Proposal: A Path to RedemptionDr. Andrus’s proposed initiative includes three main elements:1. Advocacy for Equity in Pardons: Dr. Andrus criticizes the current pardon system as favoring the wealthy and politically connected. He cites examples such as President Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, and Governor Abbott’s pardon of convicted murderer Daniel Perry, to argue that ordinary citizens deserve the same opportunities for redemption.2. Legislative Framework: Dr. Andrus urges Congress to establish a clear pathway for non-violent offenders who have demonstrated long-term rehabilitation to be pardoned. He invokes the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution (Article VI, Clause 2), arguing that federal legislation can mandate state compliance with such reforms. Dr. Andrus parallels this to pathways for citizenship granted to undocumented immigrants through initiatives like the Dream Act.3. Moral and Social Responsibility: Beyond the legal framework, Dr. Andrus stresses the moral imperative of granting second chances. He believes pardons for rehabilitated individuals would restore dignity, reduce societal stigma, and allow ex-felons to fully reintegrate as law-abiding, tax-paying citizens.A Call to Bipartisan ActionIn his letter to President-elect Trump, Dr. Andrus emphasizes the need for bipartisan collaboration to achieve this vision. By advocating for pardons that uplift marginalized communities, Andrus seeks to bridge political divides and demonstrate the power of redemption.A Vision for the FutureDr. Andrus’s advocacy goes beyond individual pardons—it represents a broader mission to reform the criminal justice system and create opportunities for millions of Americans seeking a second chance. Through “The Year of Jubilee,” he aims to transform the lives of those who have overcome their pasts and proven their commitment to a better future.This proposal, if embraced, could redefine the role of pardons in America, shifting from privilege-based decisions to a system rooted in fairness, rehabilitation, and societal benefit.

