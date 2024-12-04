Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Growth Driven by Renewables, Smart Grids, and Tech, Led by Solar PV

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market

The DERMS market is expanding rapidly due to increased renewable energy adoption, smart grid integration, and advancements in IoT and analytics.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market size was valued at USD 471 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 2323 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Growth Fueled by Renewable Energy, Smart Grids, & Tech AdvancesThe Distributed Energy Resource Management System market is growing significantly due to rising demands for decentralized and sustainable energy solutions. With increasing demand for renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind, DERMS technology will be of extreme importance in optimizing the integration of these resources into the existing grids. Key drivers in the industry include grid stability, energy efficiency, and global pushes toward carbon reduction. DERMS would allow advanced energy systems to self-sustain through the management and balance of distributed energy sources via the infrastructure, thus placing them at the center of modern energy strategies.Looking ahead, the DERMS market presents significant opportunities for innovation. As DERMS promises advanced integration for smarter technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and energy storage, real-time optimization and decision-making can be integrated into grid management. By SoftwareIn the Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) market, the Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) segment dominated in 2023 by merging solar, wind, and energy storage systems on a cohesive platform. VPPs improve grid flexibility by efficiently reacting to changes in energy demand. With the expansion of renewable energy sources, VPPs are crucial in increasing energy generation, enhancing grid resilience, and assisting in achieving sustainability objectives. Their capacity to offer up-to-date information and oversee scattered resources establishes them as a crucial catalyst for a more environmentally friendly energy future. By End UserIn 2023, the DERMS market was mainly led by the industrial and utilities segment due to the demand for effective energy management and stable grid operation. DERMS are essential for industries to integrate renewable resources and improve operational efficiency. Utility companies see advantages in enhanced grid reliability and improved balance in energy supply and demand, especially with the rise of renewable energy adoption.By ApplicationIn terms of application, Solar PV captured the largest revenue share in 2023 and is expected to maintain the highest growth rate from 2024 to 2032. The declining cost of solar technology, its integration with smart grids, and energy storage solutions have made it increasingly accessible. As the demand for clean energy rises globally, Solar PV's leadership in the DERMS market is set to strengthen. Asia Pacific Leads the DERMS Market in 2023, North America Poised for Strong Growth by 2032Asia Pacific dominated the DERMS market in 2023, because of rapid industrialization and urbanization. The investments in renewable energy are accelerating growth. The focus on carbon footprint reduction and the construction of smart grid infrastructure have begun to pave the way for widespread adoption of DERMS in countries such as China and India. The popularity of solar and wind energy, combined with government initiatives and encouragement towards renewable energy integration, has turned the Asia Pacific into the largest market in terms of DERMS. North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032, owing to its well-developed technological infrastructure and more supportive regulatory policies for renewable energy along with high demand for smart grid solutions. Growth in North America will also be driven by an increase in focus on grid stability and sustainability and the increasing deployment of virtual power plants and energy storage solutions. FUTURE GROWTH➤Growth is driven by the need for efficient integration of solar, wind, and other renewable sources.➤Expanding use of microgrids and decentralized energy sources, enhancing DERMS demand.➤Growing support through regulations and incentives to boost clean energy solutions.➤The rise of smart grid technologies fueling the adoption of DERMS for better energy management.Market DynamicsDrivers➤Increasing demand for renewable energy resources➤Deployment of a smart grid by the government to curb the carbon footprint➤Increasing installation of rooftop solar panelKey Developments in the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market➤At Enlit Europe 2024, Schneider Electric showcased innovative solutions that are driving growth in the Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) market.➤In December 2023, Uplight announced its acquisition of AutoGrid, which will enhance its clean energy solutions and expand capabilities in Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS).Key Players➤Autogrid Systems, Inc.➤General Electric➤ABB Ltd➤Siemens AG➤Schneider Electric➤Spirae, Inc.➤Enernoc, Inc.➤Open Access Technology International, Inc.➤Enbala Power Networks Inc.➤Doosan Gridtech, Inc. (Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction)➤Blue Pillar, Inc 