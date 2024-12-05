Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In eLearning Market Set For 11.7% Growth, Reaching $7.05 Billion By 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In eLearning Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The AI in eLearning market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

What will be the size of the global AI in eLearning market through to 2024?

The size of the AI in eLearning market has accelerated significantly in recent years. This market, valued at $4.07 billion in 2023, is projected to hit $4.54 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.5%. This elevation in the historic period is largely ascribed to advancements such as the proliferation of online learning platforms, and greater internet accessibility. Additionally, there has been a rising demand for scalable education solutions, an expansion of mobile learning technologies, and a push for more personalized education.

What is the projected growth and the evolving trends of the global AI in eLearning market through to 2028?

The AI in eLearning market is expected to see exponential growth in the forthcoming years. Anticipated to ascend to $7.05 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.7%, the growth in the forecast period is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of remote learning solutions, rising advancements in AI for real-time learning analytics, and the expansion of AI in personalized education tools. Investment in AI research for education is expanding, and the rise of hybrid learning models is becoming more common.

Emerging trends influencing the size and growth of the market are pervasive – from an increasing demand for AI-driven interactive learning environments, and the use of AI for adaptive and predictive learning, to the expansion of AI-powered educational games and the development of advanced AI tutoring systems.

What are the key drivers of the global AI in eLearning market?

The AI in eLearning market is particularly driven by the amplified adoption of online learning platforms. Online learning – the gaining of knowledge and skills through digital platforms and internet-based resources – offers remote access to educational content and interaction. Increased internet accessibility, flexible learning opportunities, personalized learning paths, all contribute to the adoption of online learning. AI in eLearning is hastening this adoption by offering personalized learning experiences, enhancing accessibility with adaptive tools, automating administrative tasks, and providing real-time support. These factors make online education more efficient and engaging for a broader audience.

Key industry players in the global AI in eLearning market.

Key industry players operating the AI in eLearning market include Google LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Baidu Inc., Adobe Inc., Byju’s, Pearson PLC, OpenAI, Aptara Inc., Udemy Inc., Blackboard Inc., Coursera Inc., Jenzabar Inc., Docebo, Anthology Inc., Articulate Global LLC, LAIX Inc., Udacity Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., edX LLC, Knewton Inc., Apollo Education Group Inc., and Cognii Inc.

Emerging trends in the global AI in eLearning market.

Companies in the AI in eLearning market are increasingly developing advanced technologies such as AI chatbots to improve personalized learning experiences and streamline educational support. AI chatbots are automated software programs that use artificial intelligence to simulate human-like conversations and assist users with queries and tasks in real time.

How is the global AI in eLearning market segmented?

The AI in eLearning market in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Solutions, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3 By Technology: Machine Learning ML, Natural Language Processing NLP, Computer Vision, Other Technologies

4 By Application: Virtual Classrooms, Corporate Training And Development, Self-Paced Learning, Language Learning, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Academic Institutions, Corporate, Government And Public Sector

Regional insights into the global AI in eLearning market.

In 2023, the AI in eLearning market was led by North America. The report covers a plethora of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

