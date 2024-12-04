Organic Honey Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 1,060.40 Million by 2030 | CAGR 5.50%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global organic honey market size was valued at $605 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,060.40 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.50%.Increase in consumer spending on health and increase in utilization of organic honey by the manufacturers of drugs and health products to meet the demand from consumers in developing counties are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the organic honey industry.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15532 Organic honey is produced from the pollen of organically grown plants, and without chemical miticides to treat the bees. Buying organic honey ensures that consumers can avoid contact with pesticides that may be sprayed on or near the plants visited by honeybees. The demand for organic honey has gained traction, owing to increase in awareness to be healthy among consumers is further giving a boost the organic honey market.A large shift in consumer's preference toward organic products witnessed, large growth for organic honey market. The U.S. organic product sales increased by 12.4% in 2020, breaking the $60 billion mark for the first time and more than doubling the previous year's growth. In addition, consumers spending on health has increased, owing to about 62% metropolitans buying organic, an increase of 95% in the last 5 years, according to a survey undertaken by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). This shows the shift of consumers toward organic products, the demand for which is rising and is expected to remain positive in the future. Therefore, the organic honey market demand is anticipated to rise in the future as people prefer organic honey, which has wide benefits in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and this has propelled the organic honey market growth.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-honey-market/purchase-options The organic honey market is segmented on the basis of type, application, packaging and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into natural alfalfa, buckwheat, wild flower, clover and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, households and others. The packaging segment is categorized into glass jar, bottle, tub and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).The players operating in the global organic honey market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the organic honey market include- Barkman Honey, LLC, Dabur Ltd, GloryBee, Inc., Heavenly Organics, LLC, Little Bee Impex, Nature Nate's Honey Co., McCormick & Company, Madhava Honey LTD, Rowse Honey Ltd and Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15532 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

