SIOResin Transforms Zinc Rich Anti-Corrosion Coatings with Breakthrough High-Temperature and Salt Spray Performance

SIOResin’s SIO-7213 Offers High-Temperature Resistance from 200°C~800°C and Over 2000 Hours of Neutral Salt Spray Protection for Industrial Applications

We’ve applied SIOResin’s zinc rich anti-corrosion coating on high-temperature pipelines, and it has significantly reduced maintenance costs while ensuring reliable performance under tough conditions” — Joseph

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIO New Material ( SIOResin® ), a leader in innovative coating solutions, has unveiled its latest product, the SIO-7213 Waterborne High-Temperature Resistant Silicone Resin . This groundbreaking development sets new benchmarks in the performance of zinc-rich anti-corrosion coatings, combining superior heat and salt spray resistance for demanding industrial environments.Product details： https://www.sioresin.com/silicone-resin/sio-7213-waterbased-silicone-resin-for-zinc-rich-coatings.html Exceptional High-Temperature EnduranceSIOResinSIO-7213 is designed to meet the rigorous requirements of high-temperature industrial applications. Capable of withstanding sustained exposure from 200°C to 650°C and short-term peaks up to 800°C, it outperforms traditional zinc-rich coatings, ensuring long-term reliability in extreme heat conditions.Unmatched Salt Spray ResistanceOne of the standout features of SIO-7213 is its unparalleled resistance to corrosion. A 15-micron coating formulated with this resin achieves over 2000 hours of neutral salt spray protection, delivering more than three times the durability of conventional inorganic zinc-rich primers.Innovative Environmental and Application BenefitsAs a waterborne silicone resin , SIO-7213 offers significant environmental advantages, free of toluene and xylene, and complying with stringent environmental regulations. It cures through self-crosslinking at room temperature, eliminating the need for baking and simplifying application processes.Additional features include:1 Excellent Film-Forming Properties: Rapid surface drying with superior wetting and leveling performance.2 Broad Compatibility: Works with spherical zinc powder, flake zinc powder, and zinc-aluminum alloy powder for versatile formulations.3 Thick Application Stability: Resists chalking and peeling even under high temperatures.Wide-Ranging Industrial ApplicationsSIO-7213 is ideal for industries requiring high-performance anti-corrosion solutions, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, and heavy machinery. Its ease of use and robust performance make it a preferred choice for coating professionals worldwide.“SIOResin’s innovative SIO-7213 redefines the limits of zinc-rich coatings, offering unparalleled heat and corrosion resistance that address critical industry challenges,” said Mr. Zhang, CEO of SIOResin. “We are proud to provide cutting-edge solutions that support our customers in achieving superior durability and environmental compliance.”AvailabilitySIO-7213 is available in 50kg packaging and offers a shelf life of six months when stored under appropriate conditions.Download TDS File from: https://www.sioresin.com/technical-data-sheet/SIO-7213-TDS.pdf About SIOResinSIOResinis a leading manufacturer specializing in innovative waterborne raw materials, offering comprehensive solutions for R&D, production, sales, and services. With a market-driven approach and a commitment to continuous innovation, SIOResin serves a wide range of industries including coatings, cosmetics, textiles, biology, machinery, construction, and medicine. Their product extensive product line includes water-based Polyurethane, waterborne Acrylic Resin, water-based Additives, Silicone Resin and Silicone Rubber, etc. Supported by a team of experts and multiple national patents, provide high-quality, competitive solutions that help clients succeed.More Products:For more information or to request samples, please visit https://www.sioresin.com or contact sales@sioresin.comBlog: https://www.sioresin.com/blog/ === Media contact ===Mia LeeSIO New Materials+86 13037222576sales@sioresin.com

