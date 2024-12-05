SIOResin Transforms Zinc Rich Anti-Corrosion Coatings with Breakthrough High-Temperature and Salt Spray Performance
SIOResin’s SIO-7213 Offers High-Temperature Resistance from 200°C~800°C and Over 2000 Hours of Neutral Salt Spray Protection for Industrial Applications
Product details：https://www.sioresin.com/silicone-resin/sio-7213-waterbased-silicone-resin-for-zinc-rich-coatings.html
Exceptional High-Temperature Endurance
SIOResin® SIO-7213 is designed to meet the rigorous requirements of high-temperature industrial applications. Capable of withstanding sustained exposure from 200°C to 650°C and short-term peaks up to 800°C, it outperforms traditional zinc-rich coatings, ensuring long-term reliability in extreme heat conditions.
Unmatched Salt Spray Resistance
One of the standout features of SIO-7213 is its unparalleled resistance to corrosion. A 15-micron coating formulated with this resin achieves over 2000 hours of neutral salt spray protection, delivering more than three times the durability of conventional inorganic zinc-rich primers.
Innovative Environmental and Application Benefits
As a waterborne silicone resin, SIO-7213 offers significant environmental advantages, free of toluene and xylene, and complying with stringent environmental regulations. It cures through self-crosslinking at room temperature, eliminating the need for baking and simplifying application processes.
Additional features include:
1 Excellent Film-Forming Properties: Rapid surface drying with superior wetting and leveling performance.
2 Broad Compatibility: Works with spherical zinc powder, flake zinc powder, and zinc-aluminum alloy powder for versatile formulations.
3 Thick Application Stability: Resists chalking and peeling even under high temperatures.
Wide-Ranging Industrial Applications
SIO-7213 is ideal for industries requiring high-performance anti-corrosion solutions, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, and heavy machinery. Its ease of use and robust performance make it a preferred choice for coating professionals worldwide.
“SIOResin’s innovative SIO-7213 redefines the limits of zinc-rich coatings, offering unparalleled heat and corrosion resistance that address critical industry challenges,” said Mr. Zhang, CEO of SIOResin. “We are proud to provide cutting-edge solutions that support our customers in achieving superior durability and environmental compliance.”
Availability
SIO-7213 is available in 50kg packaging and offers a shelf life of six months when stored under appropriate conditions.
Download TDS File from: https://www.sioresin.com/technical-data-sheet/SIO-7213-TDS.pdf
About SIOResin®
SIOResin® is a leading manufacturer specializing in innovative waterborne raw materials, offering comprehensive solutions for R&D, production, sales, and services. With a market-driven approach and a commitment to continuous innovation, SIOResin serves a wide range of industries including coatings, cosmetics, textiles, biology, machinery, construction, and medicine. Their product extensive product line includes water-based Polyurethane, waterborne Acrylic Resin, water-based Additives, Silicone Resin and Silicone Rubber, etc. Supported by a team of experts and multiple national patents, provide high-quality, competitive solutions that help clients succeed.
=== Media contact ===
Mia Lee
SIO New Materials
+86 13037222576
sales@sioresin.com
