Global Artificial Intelligence AI In 3D Printing Market Set For 39.7% Growth, Reaching $9.00 Billion By 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In 3D Printing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI) in 3D printing market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.00 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

Has the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market witnessed growth in recent years?

Indeed, the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.70 billion in 2023 to $2.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 39.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing efficiency and reduced production cost, increasing demand for more customized products, increasing demand in healthcare, growing need for optimized 3D printing, and increasing automation.

What is the projected growth of the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market in the future?

The artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.00 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 39.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising investments from tech giants, increasing demand for hardware, surge in digitization, growth in the aerospace and defense sector, and increased use of Artificial Intelligence AI for defect detection applications.

What are some key trends and growth drivers in the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market?

Integrating advanced technologies such as context-aware computing, computer vision, and machine learning, adoption of natural language processing, new technologies such as digital light processing and automated sheet lamination, and data-based precise manufacturing are some of the major trends in the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the market growth. The automotive industry refers to the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles. The growing adoption of 3D printing in the automotive industry is due to improved design capabilities, enhanced precision and accuracy, and flexibility in manufacturing. AI in 3D printing significantly benefits the automotive industry with enhanced design and prototyping, improving efficiency and quality, and enabling customization. For instance, in May 2023, according to a report published by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association ACEA, in 2022, around 85.4 million motor vehicles were produced worldwide, a 5.7% increase over 2021. Therefore, the growing demand from the automotive industry drives the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market.

Who are the key players in the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market?

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market are General Electric Company, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Autodesk Inc., Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Inc., Xometry Inc., Formlabs Inc., Materialise N.V., Desktop Metal Inc., Redwire Corporation, Carbon Inc., Ultimaker, Markforged Holding Corporation MKFG, B9Creations LLC, Sculpteo Inc., Inkbit LLC, PrintSyst.ai, Artificial Intelligence Global Company AIGCom, Hyperganic Group GmbH, AI Build Ltd., 3DHeals LLC.

What are some notable recent advancements in the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market?

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market are focused on developing innovative solutions such as AI-powered 3D printing software to enhance design accuracy, optimize printing processes, reduce material waste, and accelerate production timelines. AI-powered 3D printing software leverages artificial intelligence to improve the various stages of the 3D printing process, from design and optimization to real-time monitoring and quality control. For instance, in November 2023, 1000 Kelvin GmBH, a US-based AI solutions company, launched AMAIZE, an AI-powered 3D printing software. This software allows users to upload their print files to the AMAIZE cloud, where the software analyzes the parts and automatically corrects any thermo-mechanical issues by optimizing scan strategies and process parameters. This capability eliminates the need for costly finite element simulations and reduces the number of physical iterations, thereby saving materials and energy while lowering costs. The company's mission is to make 3D printing as accessible and efficient as traditional manufacturing processes, contributing to sustainability by reducing waste and improving efficiency in production.

How is the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market segmented?

The artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Technology: Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Efficiency Enhancement, Planning And Execution, Defect Detection, Predictive Maintenance, Real-Time Monitoring, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Other End Users

Which region is leading in the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market?

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence AI in 3D printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

