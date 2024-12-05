Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Earth Monitoring Market Set For 20.6% Growth, Reaching $6.23 Billion By 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Earth Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI) for earth monitoring market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.23 billion in 2028 at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.” — The Business Research Company

In recent years, the size of the artificial intelligence AI for earth monitoring market has exponentially grown and this trend is projected to sustain in the near future as well. From a worth of $2.44 billion in 2023, it is forecasted to reach $2.94 billion in 2024, offering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.4%.

The artificial intelligence (AI) for earth monitoring market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.



Why has the AI for Earth Monitoring Market Seen Substantial Growth?

The growth in the past period lies in the increased availability of satellite data, growing environmental awareness, regulations and initiatives by governments, development of high-resolution sensors, investment in environmental tech, and collaborations between tech companies and environmental organizations. The anticipation for future expansion in this market stems from escalating concerns about climate change, an increase in natural disasters, advancements in machine learning techniques, expansion of global satellite networks, growing urbanization, industrialization, heightened focus on sustainability, and enhanced data integration capabilities.

What's the Market Size Prediction for AI in Earth Monitoring?

The artificial intelligence AI market size for earth monitoring is expected to predominantly shoot up in the coming years, with projections asserting a growth to $6.23 billion by 2028 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.6%. Driving this are rising global concerns about climate change, deforestation, and pollution which have prompted the adoption of AI in monitoring earth's health conditions and implementing climate mitigation measures.

What's Driving the Growth of AI in Earth Monitoring Market?

Widening concerns about environmental anomalies like climate change, deforestation, and pollution are likely to push the growth of artificial intelligence AI in the earth monitoring market forward in the coming years. AI for earth monitoring allows the analysis of environmental data, tracking of changes, and the implementation of climate mitigation measures. For instance, in April 2024, the World Resources Institute observed a 24% rise in global tree cover loss, which escalated from 22.8 million hectares in 2022 to 28.3 million hectares in 2023. Furthermore, according to the International Energy Agency IEA, global energy-related carbon dioxide CO2 emissions increased by 1.1%, equivalent to 410 million metric tons Mt CO2 in 2023. Thus, due to these increasing concerns about global environmental changes, the artificial intelligence AI for the earth monitoring market is expected to thrive.

Who are the Key Industry Players in the AI for Earth Monitoring Market?

Major companies in the artificial intelligence AI for earth monitoring market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Airbus SE, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, L3Harris Technologies Inc., EagleView Technologies Inc, Planet Labs Inc, Satellite Applications Catapult Ltd, Spire Global Inc, BlackSky Global Inc, Orbital Insight Inc, Tomorrow.io Inc., SatSure AG, Synspective Inc., Kayrros SAS, Orbital Sidekick Inc., Ursa Space Systems Inc, Satellogic Inc, Earth-I Ltd., Climavision Analytics LLC, and Sentinel Hub Ltd.

What are the Emerging Trends in the AI for Earth Monitoring Market?

A significant trend in the market is how key industry players are evolving towards generative AI solutions that enhance the efficiency and accuracy of environmental monitoring. They are also adopting generative AI to improve decision making in terms of sustainability, analyze and predict shifts in climate and land usage, and to support efficient disaster response and infrastructure planning.

How is the AI for Earth Monitoring Market Segmented?

The market report covers segmentation in the following areas:

1 By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Other Technologies

2 By Application: Atmosphere Monitoring, Land Monitoring, Marine Monitoring, Climate Monitoring, Other Applications

3 By End User: Government And Public Sector, Private Sector, Research, and Academia

What are the Regional Insights into the AI for Earth Monitoring Market?

North America stands as the largest region in the artificial intelligence AI for earth monitoring market as of 2023. However, it's the Asia-Pacific region that is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report covers all major regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

