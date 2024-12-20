CA Superior Court appoints Stephen J. Donell as Receiver in Enterprise Bank & Trust vs. 1427 15th Street, #24STCV00507

FedReceiver LLC Logo Stephen Donell Federal and State Court Receiver

On 11/21/24, LA County Superior Court appointed Stephen J. Donell as receiver in the case of Enterprise Bank & Trust vs. 1427 15th Street, LLC #24STCV00507.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles appointed Stephen J. Donell as CA court receiver in the case of Enterprise Bank & Trust vs. 1427 15th Street, LLC, et al. (Case # 24STCV00507)Mr. Donell was appointed as CA court receiver to take possession and manage the property located at 1427 15th Street, Santa Monica, California. The property is a multi-family apartment building consisting of ten units. Mr. Donell is responsible for the protection and preservation of the property and will be selling the property as well.About Mr. DonellSince 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate receiverships . In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post-judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single-family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases—including medical practices and coin laundry facilities—skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly, and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as receiver, partition referee , in United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and other government enforcement actions involving business/consumer fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.About FedReceiver, Inc.With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and businesses cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, judgment collection and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, partition referee and provisional director, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case.

FedReceiver, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.