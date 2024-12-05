Global Arthritic Therapeutic Market Set For 6.2% Growth, Reaching $86.55 Billion By 2028

Arthritic Therapeutic Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The arthritic therapeutic market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $86.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

How has the arthritic therapeutic market grown in recent years?

The arthritic therapeutic market has grown robustly in recent years. It is projected to soar from $64.19 billion in 2023 to $68.10 billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. This increase during the historical period can be linked back to the increasing number of diagnosed patients, growing awareness about symptoms, escalating prevalence of obesity, improved diagnostic skills, and favorable treatment outcomes.

What are future growth projections for the arthritic therapeutic market?

The arthritic therapeutic market is predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years. The market is projected to reach a staggering $86.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. The forecast period is expected to witness growth due to factors like improved healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, regulatory frameworks supportive of such therapeutics, a shift towards personalized medicine, and a gradual transition towards patient-centric healthcare approaches.

So, what is driving the growth of the arthritic therapeutic market?

An increasing incidence of arthritis is expected to propel the growth of the arthritic therapeutic market. Arthritis pertains to a group of over 100 conditions primarily characterized by joint pain and inflammation. The incidence of arthritis is on the rise due to an aging population, higher obesity rates, and lifestyle factors that contribute to joint stress and inflammation. Arthritis treatments help alleviate symptoms, reduce inflammation, and improve joint function, thereby enhancing the quality of life for the affected individuals. Interestingly, in June 2024, according to a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, approximately 514,000 individuals 2.0% of the population were living with rheumatoid arthritis in 2022, thereby underlining the prevalence and impact of the ailment.

Who are the major players in the arthritic therapeutic market?

The major companies operating in the arthritic therapeutic market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca Pharma AB, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., UCB Pharma S.A., Incyte Corporation, Celltrion Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Inc., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Medac GmbH.

What are the emerging trends in the market?

Major companies operating in the arthritis therapeutic market are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as biosimilar monoclonal antibody-based therapies to enhance treatment efficacy and reduce costs. For instance, in May 2024, Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd., introduced TOFIDENCE, a biosimilar monoclonal antibody formulation based on ACTEMRA. TOFIDENCE tocilizumab-bavi is developed as a biosimilar to the reference drug ACTEMRA and is approved to treat moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

How is the arthritic therapeutic market segmented?

The arthritic therapeutic market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Drug Class: Tumor Necrosis Factor TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin Inhibitors, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

2 By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

3 By Type: Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Gout, Other Types

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Which region is leading the arthritic therapeutic market?

In terms of regions, North America was the largest region in the arthritic therapeutic market as of 2023. The subsequent regions covered in the arthritic therapeutic market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

