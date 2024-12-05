Applied Artificial Intelligence AI Global Market Set to Expand Exponentially to $177.28 Billion by 2024

Applied Artificial intelligence (AI) Market

Applied Artificial intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The applied artificial intelligence (AI) market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $462.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What Tremendous Rates of Growth is the Applied AI Market Anticipating?

The applied artificial intelligence AI market has seen exponential expansion in recent years, with projections of sustained aggressive growth for the foreseeable future. According to the report, the market value was $139.63 billion in 2023. This estimate is projected to escalate to a staggering $177.28 billion by 2024, with an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27%. Increases in data availability, rising embrace of cloud computing, heightened demand for automation, investment in AI research and development, along with regulatory and compliance requisites, are all factors that have spurred this historical period growth.

Secure a detailed sample of the Applied Artificial Intelligence AI Global Market Report 2024:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19295&type=smp

What Drivers Are Earmarked to Propel the Expansion of Applied AI?

The future growth of applied AI is expected to be stirred primarily by increasing data availability. As digital devices proliferate, the internet expands, and data storage and processing technologies advance, data is being amassed, stored, and accessed on an unprecedented scale. Consequently, applied AI is leveraging this data availability enhancement to streamline decision-making, enhance predictive analytics, and optimize operations across various sectors by efficiently analyzing massive amounts of accessible data. In December 2022, The Linux Foundation reported a remarkable 215.43% upsurge in data growth for average end-user organizations to 2,208 TB, from the recorded 700 TB in 2021. Hence, this exponential data availability growth will be vital in driving the applied AI market expansion.

Be ahead of the curve and order this comprehensive market report today:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/applied-artificial-intelligence-ai-global-market-report

Which Key Industry Players Are Making Strides in Applied AI?

A plethora of major companies are making their mark in the applied AI market. These include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Baidu Inc., SAS Institute Inc., HubSpot Inc., Databricks Inc., UiPath Inc., Anthropic PBC, Mango Technologies Inc. ClickUp, Freshworks Inc., C3.ai Inc., DataRobot Inc., OpenAI L.P., Pipedrive OÜ, Jasper AI Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Deep North Inc., and Gridspace Inc.

What Next-Gen Trends Have Emerged in the Application of AI?

AI-driven personalization, such as AI-powered website assistants, is a primary focus for market leaders in enhancing user experience, driving customer engagement, and increasing conversion rates by delivering tailored content and support. For instance, in June 2024, US-based applied AI company Cognistx, launched SQUARY. Unlike traditional chatbots, SQUARY evolves with user interactions, utilizing machine learning to comprehend user intent and provide precise, personalized responses, thereby syncing with organizational goals and aiding healthcare and education sectors.

How is the Applied AI Market Segmented and How Do These Segments Correlate Globally?

The applied AI market is extensively segmented:

1 By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing NLP, Computer Vision, Expert Systems, Other Technologies
2 By Component: Software, Services
3 By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise
4 By Application: Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Finance, Manufacturing, Other Applications
5 By End-User: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs

In 2023, North America held dominance as the largest region in the applied AI market, with Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa being the other regions covered in the report.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-artificial-intelligence-ai-solutions-global-market-report
Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sports Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-sports-global-market-report
No Code Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/no-code-artificial-intelligence-ai-platform-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Americas +1 3156230293
Asia +44 2071930708
Europe +44 2071930708
Email us at info@tbrc.info
Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Applied Artificial Intelligence AI Global Market Set to Expand Exponentially to $177.28 Billion by 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Artificial Intelligence AI In Wound Care Global Market Forecast To Reach $1.80 Billion By 2028 With 22.9% Annual Growth
Global Artificial Intelligence AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Set For 31.2% Growth, Reaching $194.28 Billion
Global Artificial Intelligence AI In Maritime Transport Market Set For 6.8% Growth, Reaching $7.59 Billion By 2028
View All Stories From This Author