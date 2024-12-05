Global Antibodies Market Set For 15.2 % Growth, Reaching $504.99 Billion By 2028

Antibodies Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The antibodies market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $504.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.” — The Business Research Company

As the year 2024 approaches, the antibodies market is reaching for remarkable heights. Set to grow from an already impressive $249.13 billion in 2023, this market is predicted to reach a staggering $286.81 billion by 2024. Backed by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.1%, these numbers reflect a booming market. With the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, the growth in the number of clinical trials, the expansion of therapeutic areas, an increased awareness of personalized medicine, and the rise in diagnostic applications.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Antibodies Market and Its Growth Rate?

The antibodies market is not meandering its way to prominence. Rather, it is hurtling towards a future where it is predicted to reach an astounding $504.99 billion in 2028, showing an accelerated compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.2%. A plethora of factors account for this growth in the forecast period. From increasing cancer research to expanding immunotherapy application, the use of monoclonal antibodies, the rising number of clinical trials, and ongoing innovation in precision medicine all contribute towards this market expansion.



So, What's Driving The Accelerated Expansion of The Antibodies Market?

Autoimmune diseases are also a significant player in this positive upswing for the antibodies market. When the immune system erroneously targets and damages its own tissues, the body succumbs to disorder such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis. These autoimmune diseases are on the rise due to environmental factors, genetic susceptibility, and alterations in lifestyle. Antibodies act as a combative force, targeting and neutralizing specific immune cells or inflammatory molecules that attack the body's own tissues. This reduces inflammation and alleviates symptoms.

Get To Know The Whos And Whys of The Antibodies Market: does this market propose benefits for you?

Major players operating in the antibodies market are contributing significantly to this growth. Names like Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, GSK plc, and others are key contributors to the industry's expanding landscape. Innovation like advanced biomanufacturing technologies, advancements in antibody engineering, integration of high throughput screening methods, implementation of next-generation sequencing technologies, and implementation of novel delivery systems form part of this dynamic market.

But that’s not all—there are other consummate driving forces behind the scenes. For instance, in May 2024, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, a UK-based non-profit organization, the global number of people with multiple sclerosis increased from 2.8 million in 2020 to 2.9 million in 2023.

How does this fast-growing market segment?

The antibodies market is segmented based on:

1 Product Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, Antibody Drug Complexes

2 Disease Indication: Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System CNS Disorders, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders, Other Indications

3 End User: Hospitals, Long Term Care Facilities, Research Institutes, Other End Users

With North America taking the largest piece of the antibodies market pie in 2023, and Asia-Pacific set to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Geographic locations like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa all have a stake in the growing antibodies market.



