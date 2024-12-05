Global Anthelmintic Drugs Market Set For 5.4% Growth, Reaching $3.90 Billion By 2028

Anthelmintic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The anthelmintic drugs market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What is Expected from the Anthelmintic Drugs Market Over the Next Few Years?

The anthelmintic drugs market size has witnessed sturdy growth in recent years. The market valuation is expected to escalate from $3.00 billion in 2023 to $3.16 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3%. This growth in the historic period can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of helminth infections, ascending public health initiatives, surge in pharmaceutical research and development, increasing awareness and education, and economic growth.

Get a detailed summary with our sample report here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19291&type=smp

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Anthelmintic Drugs Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market size for anthelmintic drugs is foreseen to see a pronounced upswing in the next few years. It is projected to expand to $3.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. The expansion in the forecast period can be credited to rising instances of parasitic infections globally, increasing usage of anthelmintics in livestock and pets, bolstered awareness and health initiatives, and amplified international travel.

What Factors Will Drive Future Growth of the Anthelmintic Drugs Market?

One of the critical growth drivers expected to propel the anthelmintic drugs market forward is the high prevalence of parasitic infections. These infections are diseases caused by organisms such as protozoa, worms, or ectoparasites that live on or inside another host. Fueled by poor sanitation, polluted food or water, close contact with infected individuals or animals, inadequate hygiene, and insufficient access to clean resources, parasitic infections are rampant. Anthelmintic drugs are employed to eliminate infections caused by parasitic worms, proficiently targeting and expelling these parasites from the host's body. As a case in point, data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July 2023 revealed that the number of cyclosporiasis cases in Florida, caused by a microscopic parasite, increased twofold, spiking from 254 in 2021 to 513 in 2022. Thus, the high prevalence of parasitic infections propels the growth of the anthelmintic drugs market.

Take a closer look at the complete report here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anthelmintic-drugs-global-market-report

Who Are the Major Players in the Anthelmintic Drugs Market?

Major companies operating in the anthelmintic drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Zoetis Inc., Hetero Labs Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Galderma S.A., Cipla Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Reese Pharmaceutical Company< /b>

What are the Emerging Trends in the Anthelmintic Drugs Market?

Major companies in the field are focusing on the development of innovative combination drugs to provide comprehensive protection against multiple parasites. Combination anthelmintic drugs combine two or more anthelmintic agents to enhance efficacy against parasitic infections in humans and animals, broadening the spectrum of activity, delaying the development of drug resistance, and overcoming existing resistance profiles in parasites. Zoetis Inc., a U.S.-based animal health company, for instance, received approval from the U.S. FDA for Simparica Trio in January 2022. This new label indication allows the prevention of infections caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, responsible for Lyme disease in dogs. Simparica Trio combines three active ingredients - sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel, providing comprehensive protection against fleas, ticks, heartworms, roundworms, and hookworms.

How is the Anthelmintic Drugs Market Segmented?

The anthelmintic drugs market is categorized based on the following segments –

1 By Drug Class: Benzimidazoles, Macrocyclic lactones, Pyrazinoisoquinolones, Tetrahydropyrimidines, Other Drug Classes

2 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable

3 By Infections Type: Nematode Infections, Cestode Infections, Trematode Infections, Mixed Infections

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals And Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Veterinary Clinics And Supply Stores

5 By Application: Human Anthelmintics, Veterinary Anthelmintics

What are the Regional Insights into the Anthelmintic Drugs Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the anthelmintic drugs market in 2023. The fastest-growing region in the forecast period, however, is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The anthelmintic drugs market report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-benign-prostatic-hypertrophy-global-market-report

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thyroid-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastric-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.