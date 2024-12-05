Global Angiographic Catheters Market Set For 9.5% Growth, Reaching $1.86 Billion By 2028

Angiographic Catheters Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The angiographic catheters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.86 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What is driving the global angiographic catheters market?

The angiographic catheters market size has shown considerable growth in recent years. Predictions suggest it will grow from $1.18 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. This growth in the historic period has been supported by increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, a rise in domestic income, a growing geriatric population, increasing preferences for minimally invasive surgeries, and government initiatives to raise awareness.

Get A Free Sample Report Fo In-depth Insights: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19289&type=smp

What is the projected growth outlook for the angiographic catheters market?

Looking forward, we anticipate even stronger growth for the angiographic catheters market. Predictions suggest the market will grow to $1.86 billion in 2028. That’s a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. Growth in the forecast period is being driven by increasing demand for accurate diagnoses, increased healthcare expenditure, growth in e-commerce for medical supplies, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, and the expanding acceptance of minimally invasive procedures.

Purchase The Full Report At A Discounted Price: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/angiographic-catheters-global-market-report

How are heart surgeries driving the angiographic catheters market?

One of the primary drivers propelling the growth of the angiographic catheters market forward is the increasing number of heart surgeries. Heart surgery, also called cardiac surgery, includes various surgical procedures carried out on the heart or the great vessels. The number of heart surgeries is on the rise for several reasons such as an aging population, a rise in cardiovascular diseases, advancements in medical technology, and improved surgical outcomes.

Which companies are major players in the angiographic catheters market?

Major companies operating in this market include Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, and Cook Medical Inc., among others. These leading industry players are setting the trend for robust growth in the angiographic catheters market.

What are the innovative trends in angiographic catheters?

Significant innovation and advancements in technology are influencing progress in the angiographic catheters market. Major companies are focusing on developing advanced technologies such as fiber optic realShape FORS technology. This enables real-time, high-resolution 3D imaging during catheter navigation, reducing radiation exposure and providing precision during complex vascular procedures.

How is the angiographic catheters market segmented?

The market is segmented based on the following parameters:

1 By Product: Conventional Catheters, Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters, Cutting Balloon Catheters, Scoring Balloon Catheters

2 By Technology: X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Angiography MRA, Computed Tomography CT

3 By Application: Coronary, Endovascular, Neurology, Oncology, Other Applications

4 By End User: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Centers, Brain Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

What are the regional insights into the angiographic catheters market?

North America took the lead as the largest region in the angiographic catheters market in 2023. Meanwhile, studies suggest that Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, reflecting the global scope of the angiographic catheters market.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Catheters Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catheters-global-market-report

Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-iv-catheters-global-market-report

Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravascular-catheters-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Stay ahead of industry trends and make informed business decisions by using our research and insights on the angiographic catheters market as your definitive guide.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.