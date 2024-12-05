Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Set For 9.5% Growth, Reaching $16.76 Billion By 2028

Anaerobic Digestion Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The anaerobic digestion market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

Is The Anaerobic Digestion Market Expected To See Increased Growth?

A surge in interest and development in the field of anaerobic digestion has led to significant market growth in recent years. In fact, the anaerobic digestion market size is projected to grow from $10.67 billion in 2023 to $11.65 billion in 2024, marking an exceptional compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. This growth can be largely traced back to a rising demand for energy diversification, stringent waste management regulations, heightened environmental concerns, and better accessibility to feedstock, guided by supportive government incentives and subsidies.

The growth is projected to continue and even accelerate. By 2028, the market size is expected to reach $16.76 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. This rapid growth is forecasted due to the initiation of circular economy policies, soaring demand for sustainability among consumers, a broader acceptance and application of renewable natural gas, initiatives towards boosting energy security and diversification, and increased awareness on reducing methane emissions.

What Drives The Anaerobic Digestion Market And Its Potentials?

A major driver behind the anaerobic digestion market growth is the escalating demand for renewable natural gas. Renewable natural gas RNG refers to methane sourced from organic materials. These materials often come from agricultural waste products, food scraps, or wastewater, and are transformed into methane through processes of anaerobic digestion or gasification. The increased interest in RNG arises from its role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a mission widely supported by government incentives promoting the adoption of sustainable energy sources.

Anaerobic digestion is instrumental for the generation of RNG as this intricate process transforms organic waste into methane, which is subsequently purified and upgraded to produce a clean, renewable energy source. On this front, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2024, natural gas consumption in the United States is projected to increase by about 1%, averaging 90 billion cubic feet Bcf of natural gas per day Bcf/d. As such, the growing demand for RNG serves as a catalyst for the continuing expansion of the anaerobic digestion market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Anaerobic Digestion Market?

The key companies currently operating in the anaerobic digestion market include ENGIE Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Gasum Oy, Ameresco Inc., EnviTec Biogas AG, and Bioenergy Devco, among others.

These companies have been investing in the development of innovative solutions like anaerobic digester facilities to amplify waste-to-energy conversion efficiency and optimize methane production. Adapted to decompose organic waste in an oxygen-free environment, these facilities result in the production of biogas for energy and digestate for fertilization.

How Is The Anaerobic Digestion Market Segmented?

Diversification is key in the anaerobic digestion market, which is segmented based on the following categories:

1 By Feedstock Type: Organic Waste, Agricultural Residues, Wastewater Sludge, Energy Crops

2 By Digestion System: Mesophilic Anaerobic Digestion, Thermophilic Anaerobic Digestion, Multi-Stage Anaerobic Digestion

3 By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

4 By End-Use: Power Generation, Transportation Fuel, Fertilizer Production, Other End-Uses

What Is The Geographic Distribution Of The Anaerobic Digestion Market?

North America was the largest region in the anaerobic digestion market as of 2023, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

