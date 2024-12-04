Metal Finishing Chemicals Market to Hit USD 18.8 Billion by 2032 Driven by Demand from Automotive & Aerospace Industries

Metal finishing chemicals Market 2024

Rising demand for high-performance coatings in aerospace & electronics industries & the shift towards eco-friendly & sustainable metal finishing solutions.

Metal finishing chemicals Market are used in automotive interior and exterior parts by protecting it against premature wear and corrosion.” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size was valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.The Metal Finishing Chemicals Market is growing due to rising demand from industries like automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction. These chemicals improve metal durability, appearance, and corrosion resistance through processes like electroplating and anodizing. The need for high-performance finishes and lightweight materials is driving innovation, while environmental regulations push for eco-friendly alternatives like trivalent chromium and water-based solutions. Companies like BASF and Chemetall are leading with eco-friendly, corrosion-resistant products for automotive and aerospace applications. Ongoing investments in research and development are helping companies tailor solutions to specific industries, ensuring competitiveness and market growth.Key Players Listed in Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Are:•A Brite Company (Brightener, Cleaner)•Advanced Chemical Company (Electrolytes, Surface Cleaners)•Atotech Deutschland GmbH (Plating Chemicals, Process Chemicals)•BASF SE (Plating Solutions, Surface Treatment Agents)•Chemetall (BASF Group) (Alodine, Oxsilan)•Element Solutions Inc. (Electroplating Solutions, Chemical Mechanical Polishing)•Houghton International Inc. (Metalworking Fluids, Cleaning Agents)•MacDermid Enthone (Electroplating Products, Surface Finishing Solutions)•Platform Specialty Products Corporation (Surface Treatment Chemicals, Plating Solutions)•Quaker Chemical Corporation (Metalworking Fluids, Coating Solutions)•Royal DSM (Surface Finishing Products, Adhesives)•Sakata INX Corporation (Metal Coatings, Cleaning Solutions)By End-use Industry Segment AnalysisThe Automotive & Transportation segment dominated the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market in 2023, accounting for a 35% market share. The automotive industry’s reliance on high-quality surface treatments, such as coatings and plating, to enhance the appearance, corrosion resistance, and overall performance of vehicles is a major driver for this segment. The increasing production of electric vehicles (EVs) further fuels the demand for metal finishing chemicals, as manufacturers strive for lighter, more durable materials that can withstand the rigors of modern-day automotive engineering. With the rising adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices and advancements in vehicle design, the automotive sector continues to be a key consumer of metal finishing chemicals.Key Market Segmentation:By Product Type•Plating Chemicals•Cleaning Chemicals•Conversion Coating Chemicals•OthersBy Process•Pre-treatment•Electroplating•De-greasing•Polishing•Etching•Cleaning•OthersBy Material•Aluminium•Chromium•Nickel•Zinc•Gold•Silver•Copper•OthersBy End Use Industry•Electrical & Electronics•Automotive & Transportation•Industrial Machinery•Building & Construction•Aerospace•OthersKey Customer and Market Preferences Shaping the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market - (Preference, Description ,Impact on Market)•Demand for Eco-Friendly Solutions-Increasing preference for sustainable, non-toxic chemicals such as water-based or chromium-free coatings-Boost in the development of green alternatives, contributing to eco-conscious product innovations.•Customization for Specific Applications-Tailored metal finishing solutions to meet the demands of specific industries like aerospace or electronics-Drives R&D for specialized coatings to improve performance, precision, and durability in various sectors.•Corrosion Resistance-Growing need for coatings that improve corrosion resistance, particularly in automotive and aerospace-High demand for advanced corrosion-resistant coatings, leading to growth in these product categories.•Aesthetic and Functional Finishes-Rising demand for both visually appealing and functional metal finishes, such as in automotive and electronics-Encourages innovation in multi-functional coatings that offer both durability and aesthetic value.•Preference for Lightweight Coatings-Need for lightweight, durable coatings that do not add extra weight, especially in the aerospace industry-Drives innovation in lightweight metal finishes, aligning with trends in the aerospace and automotive sectors.The Metal Finishing Chemicals market is increasingly shaped by customer and market preferences that prioritize sustainability, functionality, and industry-specific needs. Eco-friendly solutions, such as water-based and chromium-free coatings, are gaining traction due to the growing demand for sustainable practices in various industries. Additionally, customers are seeking customized solutions tailored to the unique requirements of sectors like aerospace and electronics, prompting innovation in specialized coatings. Corrosion resistance continues to be a major consideration, particularly in industries where metal durability is critical, such as automotive and aerospace. Aesthetic and functional finishes are also in demand, with customers requiring coatings that not only enhance visual appeal but also provide long-lasting protection. Lastly, the preference for lightweight coatings is particularly strong in the aerospace industry, where reducing weight is essential for performance. These preferences are driving product innovation and creating new growth opportunities within the market.What are the opportunities for the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?•With increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulations, there is a significant opportunity for manufacturers to develop and introduce eco-friendly metal finishing chemicals. This includes water-based coatings and other sustainable alternatives that reduce the environmental impact of finishing processes.•The rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia present significant growth opportunities for the Metal Finishing Chemicals market. These regions are experiencing a rise in manufacturing activities across the automotive, electronics, and construction sectors, driving demand for metal finishing solutions.Regional AnalysisNorth America dominated the Metal Finishing Chemicals market in 2023, with a market share of around 38%. This dominance is driven by stringent environmental regulations, high demand from the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries, and significant investments in research and development. The U.S., as the largest contributor, plays a vital role, especially in the automotive sector, where metal finishing chemicals are used for corrosion resistance and aesthetic finishes. The aerospace industry also drives demand for specialized coatings for lightweight and durable components. Canada's growing automotive and aerospace industries further bolster demand, with companies in Ontario and Quebec utilizing advanced metal finishing solutions. Leading companies like BASF, Chemetall, and Element Solutions are driving innovation, particularly in eco-friendly coatings, reinforcing North America’s market leadership.Recent DevelopmentsJanuary 2024: MacDermid Enthone has acquired surface finishing and cleaning chemical solutions from All-Star Chemical Company to strengthen its portfolio in the automotive and electric vehicle sectors. Glen Breault, Vice President of North America, highlighted the opportunity to integrate All-Star’s proprietary solutions, aiming to enhance customer service and foster stronger industry partnerships.The Metal Finishing Chemicals market is on a growth trajectory, driven by increasing demand from the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries. 