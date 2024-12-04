Vaisala

December 4, 2024

Vaisala launches robust ultrasonic wind sensor for optimized wind turbine and maritime performance

Engineered specifically for the demanding conditions of onshore and offshore wind farms and maritime environments, the Vaisala WM80 delivers accurate, reliable wind data – even in severe weather.

Designed to withstand the unique challenges and wide range of conditions in both wind energy and maritime applications, the robust Vaisala Ultrasonic Wind Sensor WM80 brings accurate wind information to wind turbine control, offshore vessel dynamic positioning and navigation systems, enhancing performance and safety.



“Leaning on insights from multiple decades of experience in professional wind measurement and wind turbine technology, we understand the challenges of meeting the demanding conditions of modern wind farms,” said Matthieu Boquet, Head of Wind Operations at Vaisala. “This innovative, robust, and compact sensor delivers highly reliable data for turbine control, helping to secure maximum power production and seamless operations. Further value creation and cost reduction can be gained when used in combination with a Nacelle-mounted lidar.”

Vaisala’s proven WINDCAP® sensor technology uses three transducers, capturing 50% more wind signal compared to conventional ultrasonic technologies, to maintain measurement accuracy and reliability. The rugged, robust technology withstands extreme conditions while its compact design easily installs in tight spaces. The fully heated anemometer ensures stable performance, even in arctic environments.

Reliable wind direction data is crucial for achieving maximum available energy. In addition to excellent measurement accuracy, the correct sensor alignment is critical for high-quality wind direction data. The modular sensor design, together with the easy-to-use alignment tools, ensures that the sensor is always aligned perfectly. These trustworthy wind measurements also help maritime vessels improve dynamic positioning and navigational safety.

“Designed to enhance both safety and performance, our new ultrasonic wind sensor provides real-time wind information, helping to maximize operational windows and strengthen efficiencies,” said Mikko Nikkanen, Head of Maritime, Weather and Environment at Vaisala. “In dynamic positioning applications – like stabilizing vessels during crew transfers or lifting operations – dependable wind data reduces operational risks and improves safety. For navigation, accurate and continuous wind data supports decision-making for potential route adjustments.”

Key features of the Vaisala WM80 include:



Accurate, dependable wind data : WM80 uses a novel reflector design (patent pending) that focuses the ultrasonic signal to the transducers and maintains focus despite changing wind speeds up to 90m/s. This allows uninterrupted and precise wind speed and direction measurements, even in harsh onshore and offshore environments.

: WM80 uses a novel reflector design (patent pending) that focuses the ultrasonic signal to the transducers and maintains focus despite changing wind speeds up to 90m/s. This allows uninterrupted and precise wind speed and direction measurements, even in harsh onshore and offshore environments. Rugged, compact design : Developed specifically for difficult conditions – extreme heat, icing conditions, high winds, precipitation, vibration, and shock –- WM80 incorporates corrosion-resistant, anodized marine-grade aluminum in its compact form-factor.

: Developed specifically for difficult conditions – extreme heat, icing conditions, high winds, precipitation, vibration, and shock –- WM80 incorporates corrosion-resistant, anodized marine-grade aluminum in its compact form-factor. Easy installation : The sensor’s innovative design, with a push-pull connector and alignment tools, simplifies setup, reducing installation time and providing a stable, secure connection.

: The sensor’s innovative design, with a push-pull connector and alignment tools, simplifies setup, reducing installation time and providing a stable, secure connection. Zero maintenance: With no moving parts and no need for calibration, the sensor remains free from the limitations of mechanical wind sensors, facilitating long-term, hassle-free operation.



Built on a trusted legacy of almost 90 years of experience building proven weather measurement technologies used where that intelligence matters the most, Vaisala enables data-driven climate action that helps industries, nations, people, and the planet to thrive. For more information about the new Vaisala WM80, visit Vaisala.com/WM80.

