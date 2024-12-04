PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release

December 4, 2024 Gatchalian: P70M allotted for TESDA's AI boost, digital transformation The Senate's final and approved version of the proposed 2025 national budget allocates P70 million to boost the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's (TESDA) digital transformation, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), pushed the P70 million peso allocation to fund three projects: P40 million for the acquisition and development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) course builder, P20 million for the Internet of Things (IoT) training system, and P10 million for the development of an AI-powered Labor Market Information (LMI) System. The AI-powered TVET course builder will speed up course development and make it more cost-efficient through automation, which minimizes the need for extensive human resources. It will reduce the time to develop and update training regulations, competency standards, competency-based curriculum, and competency assessment tools. The course builder will also ensure that all training materials are of the highest quality, industry-aligned, and relevant to the job market. It seeks to make TVET programs more consistent through standardized course content, assessments, and competencies. Also, it will enable the rapid scaling of TVET programs nationwide to meet the rising demand for skilled workers. The IoT training system seeks to empower students with skills to operate, program, and maintain IoT devices and networks, which will help them prepare for careers in smart technology applications in industrial automation, healthcare, and agriculture, among other fields. The AI-powered LMI system seeks to leverage AI to identify emerging industry needs, predict workforce shortages, and guide educational institutions in aligning training programs with market demands. "I believe that accelerating digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence is the way forward when it comes to education, including TVET. By investing in TESDA's AI adoption and digital transformation, we hope to become more efficient in producing skilled workers that respond to the needs of our economy," said Gatchalian. Gatchalian: 70 milyong piso inilaan para paigtingin ang paggamit ng A-I sa TESDA Tinanggap ng Senado ang panukala ni Senador Win Gatchalian na maglaan ng P70 milyon sa 2025 budget ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) para paigtingin ang digital transformation ng ahensya, kabilang ang paggamit ng artificial intelligence o AI. Isinulong ni Gatchalian ang naturang pondo para sa tatlong proyekto: P40 milyon para sa Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) course builder, P20 milyon para sa Internet of Things (IoT) training system, at P10 milyon para sa pagbuo ng AI-powered Labor Market Information (LMI) System. Inaasahang makakatulong ang mga proyektong ito upang itaas ang kalidad ng mga programang TVET at ang kahandaan ng mga graduates na makapagtrabaho. Layunin ng AI-powered TVET course builder na pabilisin ang paglikha ng mga kurso sa pamamagitan ng automation. Makakatipid dito ang ahensya dahil mababawasan ang malawakang paggamit ng human resources sa paglikha ng mga kurso. Inaasahan ding bibilis ang paglikha at pag-update ng training regulations, competency standards, competency-based curriculum, at competency assessment tools. Titiyakin ng course builder na mataas ang kalidad ng mga training materials at angkop ang mga ito sa industriya at sa job market. Layon din ng course builder na gawing mas consistent ang mga kurso sa pamamagitan ng standardized course content, assessments, at competencies. Makakatulong din ito upang mapabilis ang pagpapalawak ng mga programang TVET sa buong bansa at matugunan ang pangangailangan para sa mga skilled workers. Layon naman ng IoT training system na paigtingin ang kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral na mag-operate, mag-program, at mag-maintain ng mga IoT devices at networks, bagay na makakatulong sa kanilang magkaroon ng trabaho sa mga larangang tulad ng automation, healthcare, agrikultura, at iba pa. Samantala, layon ng AI-powered LMI na gamitin ang AI sa pagtukoy ng mga pangangailangan ng industriya, pagtugon sa kakulangan sa bilang ng mga trabahador, at paggabay sa mga paaralan sa pag-uugnay sa kanilang mga programa sa mga pangangailangan ng merkado. "Naniniwala akong ang pagsulong ng digital transformation at ang pagpapaigting sa paggamit ng artificial intelligence ang direksyong kailangan nating tahakin sa edukasyon, kabilang ang TVET. Sa pagpondo natin sa digital transformation ng TESDA at paggamit nito ng AI, mas matitiyak nating may mga skilled workers tayo na handang tumugon sa pangangailangan ng ating ekonomiya," ani Gatchalian.

