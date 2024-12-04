PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release

December 4, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the escape of Harry Roque I expect the BI, along with our other law enforcers, to identify at the soonest possible time who helped Harry Roque escape undetected. Ang Dubai ay isang POGO hub kaya baka mga POGO actors din ang tumulong sa kanya. The BI still has a lot of explaining to do. Kahit ang pagtakas ni Guo Hua Ping papuntang Indonesia, wala pa rin silang sagot kung paano nangyari. Kapag mga ordinaryong Pilipino na lumalabas ng bansa, pahirapan sa Immigration, pero kapag mga pugante, tila ang dali makalusot. POGO is officially banned in the country kaya dapat wala nang anumang impluwensya ang mga taga-POGO sa ating mga institusyon, lalo na sa ating Immigration.

