Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,588 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the escape of Harry Roque

PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release
December 4, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the escape of Harry Roque

I expect the BI, along with our other law enforcers, to identify at the soonest possible time who helped Harry Roque escape undetected. Ang Dubai ay isang POGO hub kaya baka mga POGO actors din ang tumulong sa kanya.

The BI still has a lot of explaining to do. Kahit ang pagtakas ni Guo Hua Ping papuntang Indonesia, wala pa rin silang sagot kung paano nangyari.

Kapag mga ordinaryong Pilipino na lumalabas ng bansa, pahirapan sa Immigration, pero kapag mga pugante, tila ang dali makalusot.

POGO is officially banned in the country kaya dapat wala nang anumang impluwensya ang mga taga-POGO sa ating mga institusyon, lalo na sa ating Immigration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the escape of Harry Roque

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more